Apple to send 1 million face masks per week to healthcare workers

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Apple will design and produce millions of face shields for healthcare workers as part of its efforts to help workers with coronavirus in the United States.

“We launched a company-wide effort bringing together product designers, engineering, operations and packaging teams and our suppliers to design, produce and ship face shields for agents. health, “said CEO Tim Cook in a video posted on Twitter. .

Previously, the tech giant ad that he had obtained 10 million masks for medical workers. Apple debuted a new website and a new COVID-19 application shortly after.

GOOGLE DATA REVEALS A MASSIVE DIVE INTO MOVEMENT IN A CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Cook also said that a shipment had been delivered to Kaiser Hospital facilities in the Santa Clara Valley of California and that the company plans to make a million face masks by the end of the week and as many every week next.

Initially, this effort will be aimed at American healthcare workers, but Apple hopes to expand it enough to help workers in other countries affected by the COVID-19 epidemic.

The technical manager ended his video statement by encouraging people to follow local guidelines to get in place and maintain social distance to slow the spread of the virus.

APPLE GETS 10 MILLION MASKS FOR AMERICAN HEALTH WORKERS

As of Monday afternoon, there were more than 1.3 million cases of coronavirus worldwide; of these, 356,942 are in the United States.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP