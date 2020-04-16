Appointment clash prepares as Trump threatens to invoke little-known power to adjourn Congress

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

A clash over the appointments to executive agencies is preparing after President Trump has threatened to invoke an obscure constitutional power to adjourn the two houses of Congress in certain circumstances as a means of affording to make recreation appointments – filling vacancies he says are necessary to help fight the coronavirus without the advice and consent of the Senate.

Presidents have the power under the Constitution of the United States to temporarily fill vacancies while the Senate is in session, but the body holds so-called “pro forma” sessions – very short meetings with a skeleton crew that take place when the body is not dealing with legislative matters – in order to stay in session, thereby blocking appointments during the holidays. Trump wants to use this power to fill vacancies in executive agencies that have been largely overlooked by a Senate focused primarily on lifetime judicial appointments.

“We have a huge number of people who have to enter government now more than ever because of the virus and the problem,” Trump said in a speech to the White House on Wednesday.

Former President Obama received a reprimand from the Supreme Court when he attempted to test the constitutionality of making vacation appointments when the Senate holds pro forma sessions, the Supreme Court declaring that only the Senate can decide when he sits and when he doesn’t.

But article II, section 3 of the Constitution gives the president the power to “suspend [Congress] at a time when it deems appropriate, “when the House and the Senate cannot agree on the adjournment. Trump said the Senate should stop conducting its pro forma sessions and officially adjourn to allow him to make appointments. suspension.

“If the House does not accept this adjournment, I will exercise my constitutional power to adjourn the two houses of Congress,” said Trump. “The current practice of leaving the city while hosting fake pro forma sessions is a breach of duty that the American people cannot afford during this crisis.”

But that would require the adjournment of the Senate in the first place – a decision that Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell seemed reluctant to make in a statement on Wednesday.

“Chief McConnell had a conversation today with the president to discuss the Senate Democrats’ unprecedented obstruction of qualified presidential candidates and shared his continuing frustration with the process,” said a spokesperson. McConnell’s word to Fox News. “The chief is committed to finding ways to confirm that candidates deemed essential to the COVID-19 pandemic, but under the rules of the Senate, will obtain the consent of Chief Schumer.”

If McConnell does not want to or cannot force a disagreement with the House by adjourning the body, Trump will likely not be able to invoke his power to compel the adjournment, and therefore would not be able to make his appointments you suspension. That didn’t stop Democrats in Congress from taking Trump’s comments as dangerous and uninformed after his press conference on Wednesday.

“That’s what dictators in tinplate do – dissolve lawmakers,” said representative Jamie Raskin, D-Md. NBC News journalist.

Representative David Price, D-N.C., Also lambasted Trump’s comments in a tweet.

“Hello, @realdonaldtrump, former professor of political science here. You do not have the power to adjourn Congress at will. I encourage you to take a closer look (or even at first glance) at the Constitution”, a- he declared.

Representative Justin Amash, I-Mich. – a former Republican who criticized Trump and plans a presidential race for a third party – noted that Trump has no power to dissolve Congress unless McConnell finds both a will and a way to clear the way for recess dates.

“Without a chamber participating in this inappropriate regime, this action would be unconstitutional,” he said. “The president has no general and unilateral power to adjourn Congress. He can only do so in the limited case of” disagreement between them regarding the timing of adjournment “.”

Recreation appointments have long been controversial, and Senate Democrats and some Republicans are unlikely to be happy to cede the power to approve leaders. Although Obama’s unconstitutional change of appointment was different from Trump’s theoretically constitutional suggestion, McConnell called Obama’s action a “cheeky coup” in 2014 after the Supreme Court ruled against the president of the time, according to a Washington Post history of the time.

The positions Trump would aim to fill would largely be the non-cabinet positions of executive agencies that have been pending in the Senate. As Senate Democrats feverishly resist and delay many of Trump’s appointments, McConnell was forced to prioritize the candidates he would confirm, and these positions are largely those who have fallen by the wayside.

“There are only so many hours in the day when you go through judges and you go through long hearings on judges who know they should be approved immediately and they can do it in one session and they can do it in an hour, “Trump said Wednesday. , complaining about the Democrats’ delay tactics.

One vacancy that fits the bill for what Trump has said he wants to do is the position of senior legal counsel for advocacy at the Small Business Administration (SBA). Trump first appointed David Christian Tryon to the post in 2017, but the meeting has languished for years, Trump having recently renewed Tryon at the start March.

The main advocate for the SBA’s work is to amplify the concerns of small businesses in conversations with the White House, Congress, and other parts of government – a position that could take on added importance as states -United States are trying to detach themselves from the economy. hole caused by the closure of large parts of the economy in its fight against the coronavirus.

There are also more than 200 other vacancies in agencies such as the Department of Commerce, the Department of Health and Social Services, the Department of Housing and Urban Development and more, according to a tracker implemented by the Public Service Partnership, in collaboration with the Washington Post.

“We need people for this crisis and we don’t want to play political games anymore. I’ve been waiting for two and a half, three years for some of these people,” Trump said on Wednesday. “It’s ridiculous.”

Chad Pergram of Fox News contributed to this report.