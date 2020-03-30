Approved pacing controls to mitigate the impact of restrictions on coronaviruses: here’s how to access them

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

With President Trump signing the huge $ 2.2. thousand billion coronavirus The stimulus bill last week after speeding up Congress, many Americans will soon receive an indispensable document from the government in the form of cash payments of up to $ 1,200 per person.

The amount each individual will receive from the federal government will vary depending on their income, marital status and the number of children – to find out more, CLICK HERE – but Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said over the weekend that he hoped the money would be sent in the next three weeks (although some experts say it could take much longer given the amount of payments and the time it takes for previous dunning checks to arrive in the mail.)

While it is fairly straightforward for Americans to determine how much money they will receive from the federal government, the way they will get the money is a little less clear. To clear up some confusion, Fox News has answered some of the most pressing questions about how Americans will receive their stimulus money.

How do I get my money? Do I have to make a request to receive my payment?

Dunning checks, just like a tax refund, will be handled by the Internal Revenue Service and all you have to do is file your taxes electronically so that money is transferred to your bank account by deposit direct.

If you have filed a paper copy of your taxes or closed the bank account used to receive previous tax refunds, the government will send a check by mail. If you have moved since your last tax return, be sure to submit a change of address form, which normally takes four to six weeks to process, so that the check is sent to the correct residence.

The best way to make sure your money arrives as quickly as possible is to file your 2018 tax return as quickly as possible. This is especially true for people who have lost a job in the past year, as it could put you in a position to qualify to receive more money.

Due to the chaos caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the IRS also extended the deadline for filing taxes until July 15. No information available yet. No registration required. Instead of calling, please check back for updates. “

How will I know when I received the stimulus money?

According to the text of the bill, Americans will receive a note in the mail – another reason to update your address information – informing them of where the payment was made and in what form it was made. The paper notice should not arrive more than a few weeks after the money is disbursed.

If you are unable to find the money – either in your bank account or via a check in the mail – there will be information on how to contact the IRS in the note sent to you.

What if I have no income or have not filed an income tax return?

While most Americans are required to file a tax return, some salaried workers and those without income will have to fill out a 1040-EZ at the time. Although you are not legally required to do so, the short form may help you get your stimulus check from the government.

My recent income makes me ineligible to receive a check, but I lost my job and plan to be eligible in 2020. Can I get a check?

Unfortunately, at the time, the federal government used the most recent American tax returns. Therefore, if you filed your return while earning $ 99,000 or more, you will not receive a check even if you have recently lost your job.

Since checks are essentially an advance on a tax credit that is available for the whole year, you may be eligible to receive one once you file your 2020 tax return next year until you earn it. not $ 99,000 or more.

The stimulus bill also provides other means for individuals to receive financial assistance from the federal government, especially if you are an independent contractor or a small business owner. There are many loans for small business owners or sole proprietorships, and you can also apply for unemployment benefits from your state.

I receive social security or disability benefits, do I receive a check? I’m a veteran, what about me? I live abroad, can I still get a check?

The answer to all of these questions is yes, although Americans living abroad will still need to meet income requirements and have a Social Security number.

I am a student, do I receive a check?

If your parents claim you as a dependent, no, but they will receive an additional $ 500 for each child they have.