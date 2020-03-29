Are Canadians ready to make lasting sacrifices in the era of COVID-19? We will find out

This is what our grandparents and great grandparents talked about – the sacrifices of war. Ration, convert factories from the manufacture of baby carriages to the construction of bombs. People volunteer their time, sometimes risking their lives, to keep their neighbors safe.

The idea that we are all in the same boat has not been invoked in this country so viscerally since the Second World War. Other times have involved suffering and sacrifice, of course – but not to the extent that almost the entire country is locked out.

The language used by the Liberal government, opposition parties and even companies to describe the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic has, on occasion, summoned the ghosts of that time.

War of a different kind

We are talking about us in “war” with the new coronavirus, of “mobilization” of medical equipment manufacturers. We have heard politicians and public health officials implore Canadians to maintain physical remoteness and stay at home – through calls to civic duty.

For the most part, people have listened and comply. The question that will confront political and institutional leaders in the coming weeks is whether this feeling of national solidarity and sacrifice can be sustained.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said again on Friday that he was “very optimistic” in his daily press briefing that “we are going to get it right, because Canadians are doing the right thing. to be there for each other “in times of crisis.

It is unprecedented in human history. We are asked to close everything for a very long time. And we will not know until after we finish if the policy itself has had the desired effect. – Historian Mark Humphries

But he has not been able to say how long the physical closures and distance measures will last, or how much this pandemic could worsen. Will we still be stuck in our homes in two weeks? Two months? The Canadian military is preparing for up to one year of COVID-19 response operations.

“There are obviously many, many different projections of how long it could last, the severity of it, the number of cases we could face. But these projections all depend on the choices Canadians make today, the choices they have made in recent years. days, choices they will make in the next few days, “said Trudeau.

Convince people to live a smaller life

With the invocation of the Quarantine Act and the threat of fines and imprisonment for those who do not obey orders to isolate after a trip, Trudeau and his ministers have, in some respects, on the tightrope that no Canadian government has had to walk since the war.

The dilemma of convincing people to stick to a government plan involving personal sacrifice is reminiscent of the challenges faced by the Wartime Prices and Trade Board, the agency that oversaw price and price controls. inflation, business activity and rationing during the Second World War.

A wartime poster encourages Canadians to participate in scrap metal collections. (Library and Archives Canada, Acc)

Although its scope and powers under the old War Measures Act are much more extensive than the measures currently deployed against the pandemic, the board of directors had to face the same fundamental challenge – to coax, hector and punish people to get them to obey the limits of how they lived. And he did it for almost eight years.

One of the lessons learned from former Prime Minister MacKenzie King’s Liberal government was that he had to be selective about the severity of the violators, said Christopher Waddell, a journalism professor at Carleton University who wrote a thesis. in the early 1980s on the board.

“Voluntary compliance”

Governments today threaten people who do not follow physical distance or self-isolation with fines and prison terms. At the time, the warlords learned that the authorities could not be everywhere all the time.

“You don’t have the resources to enforce it. And if you had the resources to enforce the mandatory things, you would likely be diverting those resources from something more important,” said Waddell. “In the end, you have to trust voluntary compliance. You have to make as many exhortations as possible.”

A lonely pedestrian descends from an escalator in a quiet shopping mall in Ottawa on Wednesday March 18, 2020 after the stores close due to the spread of the virus. (Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press)

And when governments crack down, they run the risk of putting on a public spectacle of people who flout the law – which ultimately undermines both their credibility and their authority.

The Wartime Price and Commerce Board fined $ 1.7 million and jailed 253 people for violations. But while the war was raging overseas, Waddell said, it was easier to keep the news of counterfeiting at home secret due to limited media coverage. Things have changed.

“They had a much easier media environment to work with,” he said. “There was no social media showing people flouting the rules.”

How? How long?

The fact that people don’t know how long the blockages will be in place, or what kind of collective and personal sacrifice they will be called upon to make, makes the current situation even more precarious, said Mark Humphries, historian at Wilfrid. Laurier University in Waterloo, Ont.

“It is unprecedented in human history,” he said. “We are asked to close everything for a very long period of time. And the reality is that we will not know until after we finish if the policy itself has had the desired effect.”

One of the challenges faced by leaders in wartime was to explain the compromise to civilians: the cost of sacrifice versus the promise of victory. Humphries said the challenge is even greater now, as the pandemic has many intangibles.

“If Canadians are asked to make significant personal sacrifices, which may well be necessary, I think we must also have a very good understanding of what we are asked to do. And we’re going to have to understand the degree to which it is likely to have the desired effect, “said Humphries, who is also the author of The Last Plague, which looked at the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic.

What leaders say and don’t say will determine how Canadians respond.

The public needs a better understanding of the plan, said Humphries – especially when it comes to whether the current foreclosure strategy ignores major ethical, economic, social and cultural issues.

It is a debate that must take place in public, he said, if the public is to remain fully involved.