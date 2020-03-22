Are we doing enough to fight COVID-19? How to get a refund for a flight: CBC Marketplace Consumer Checklist

Did you miss something this week? Do not panic. CBC’s Marketplace collects the consumer and health information you need.

This is a special edition of your Marketplace

In light of the COVID-19 crisis, the Marketplace The team published a special on the pandemic, examining how other countries are fighting the pandemic and more.

Last week we received hundreds of notes from our viewers across the country with questions, concerns and advice on what you wanted to know about the COVID-19 pandemic.

We heard you loud and clear. Our journalists have worked more than ever to keep you informed of the crisis and to keep Canadians informed of what is happening here, at home and around the world.

It was not easy. Many of us have worked from our lounges, while others have had to be creative in conducting interviews via FaceTime and Skype, or using smart workarounds to make sure our hosts and videographers are still practicing social distancing.

But we have put on a show that we are really proud of and which asks a lot of questions about how we could proceed in these difficult times.

As we adapt to this new standard, we hope you will look this week’s episode.

School may be canceled in Canada, but in Taiwan it is mostly business, as usual. (CBC News)

Taiwan has taken prompt action to stop COVID-19. Can Canada?

As countries in Europe and North America struggle to contain the spread of the coronavirus, many health and safety experts are turning to Taiwan as a model for responding to the pandemic.

Marketplace wanted to know: what is Taiwan doing that we don’t do?

Although schools are closed across Canada and many adults are now working from home, businesses, restaurants and schools are still open in Taiwan .

The country has also made progress in avoiding price hikes and ensuring that items like hand sanitizer and face masks are available to everyone.

Meanwhile, we talk to a Canadian family about what life has been like since the start of social distancing. It’s a very different story from this side of the world.

In addition, host David Common chats with Taiwanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Jaushieh Joseph Wu about what Canada can learn from the efforts of its island. Read more .

Asha Tomlinson of Marketplace interviews a grocer from a safe distance. (CBC News)

Supermarkets often limit items for sale. Why didn’t they act sooner to set limits during COVID-19?

If you’ve been to a store recently, you’ve probably had trouble finding things like a hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, and maybe even food.

The COVID-19 pandemic saw Canadians across the country purchasing supplies for weeks of social isolation. But companies public assurances that their suppliers will not run out of products do little to make essential items always available.

This week, Marketplace moderator Asha Tomlinson talks to buyers (at an appropriate distance, of course) to see how they feel and a pandemic expert to find out what causes us to panic when things get difficult.

We then ask the Retail Council of Canada to see why the grocers have not done more to ensure that Canadians have what they need. Read more .

Many airlines offer passenger credits but not refunds. (CBC News)

Canceled flight? Here’s how to fight for a refund

This is an uncertain time for consumers looking for answers on what to do about their canceled flights in the middle of the pandemic.

Many airlines quickly changed their policies to provide credits to passengers for their canceled flights. But several viewers who spoke to Marketplace say they are still not satisfied with the response from Canadian airlines. They want to get their money back instead of a credit.

On this week’s episode, Marketplace Erica Johnson is investigating why – for the most part – this is not happening, even though there are discussions about the airlines seeking a government bailout.

We spoke to passenger rights advocate Gabor Lukacs who said that Canadians are entitled to a refund for their flight.

Here is his advice:

Record your phone calls. It’s legal in Canada.

Keep good records, including screenshots and emails.

Learn about your rights.

Do not take “no” for an answer.

Ask to speak to a supervisor.

If all else fails, continue.

“I would say that the first passengers should try to get a refund through the airline, then they should try to get a refund through the credit cards and if that doesn’t work, I will pursue both the airline and the credit card company, “says Lukacs.

Marketplace has heard from whistleblowers from UPS fearing that their employer will not do enough to ensure the safety and health of workers during the epidemic. (CBC News)

UPS drivers want bosses to do more to protect them from viruses

At a time when many stores are closed to pedestrian traffic, UPS drivers are still busy and contact dozens of people a day. The company employs 12,000 Canadians and Marketplace The host Makda Ghebreslassie spoke with several employees who urge their bosses to take more precautions to prevent them from coming into contact with the virus.

They say items that health officials say may prevent the spread of COVID-19 disinfectant wipes and latex gloves have not been made available, and they fear that the company did not properly disinfect vehicles before use. . look here .

