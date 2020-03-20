Are you working from home for the first time? Here’s how to make it a success

Public health officials have implored Canadians to take “social distance” to slow the spread of the coronavirus. As a result, thousands of people have returned home to work remotely in the coming weeks.

For many, this is the first time they have worked from home, leveraging technology to keep them connected and productive. But even the most advanced technology cannot always overcome basic distractions such as children, a dog or the call of a nearby snack.

Working remotely requires a great mental change and causes a sudden loss of the camaraderie and socialization that accompany a workplace.

Here are some tips to make your new home office productive.

1. Maintain your routine

This is the key. You should try to do exactly what you always do on a working day. Get up at the same time, take a shower, get dressed (even in your work clothes), put on make-up (if it is part of your daily preparation) and have breakfast (if you do it normally too) .

All of this lets your brain know it’s getting ready for work.

But your brain is smart. He finds that you haven’t taken that last step to get to work, said a telework consultant. So you have to help him make the change.

“Maybe instead of commuting, you go for a walk or listen to a professional podcast, and that will help our brain get into work mode,” said Laurel Farrar, who works from his home in Connecticut in as the founder of Distribute Consulting.

This can help you stay more focused throughout the day and less likely to be distracted by Netflix or a snack.

2. Create a workspace

It is important to have the right mindset. But having the right space to work – a separate space – is also essential. It might seem like a good plan to just remove the laptop and sit on the couch, but it’s a bad idea, said another workplace expert.

“If you don’t have a designated workspace or office, create a little corner in your bedroom,” said Jennifer Moss, author of Unlock happiness at work. “If you close the door and let people know that you’re going to take a while to hang your head or take a call … then you have that privacy.”

Working from home means overcoming many distractions – including children and dogs. (Yara Nardi / Reuters)

And for once, don’t worry about a messy house.

“Take 10 minutes to declutter or whatever you need to do to create some kind of healthy mental space for yourself. Just make sure you don’t wake up every morning and think, I need to do everything Laundry.”

3. Manage the children

Millions of Canadian children are on extended leave in March due to the pandemic, and schools in each province are now closed for two weeks or more. There are no camps or YMCAs, and parents are advised not to arrange play dates or send young children to grandparents, as young magnetic germs can easily infect children. older and more vulnerable parents.

So how do you work with the kids at home all day too?

Moss said that with all the parents in the same boat, you can just be frank with your supervisor or your colleagues. Don’t hesitate to tell them that a child or dog could run around the room during a conference call.

After all, do you remember?

Moss, who also works from home, suggested that parents shouldn’t feel too guilty if their children have more screen time than normal in the next few weeks. But she said it was not really a solution.

“If you really need it or if there is a situation where you have to turn on the TV or whatever … I understand. But it’s not a sustainable way to have kids and work at distance at the same time. “

The board? Organize your children’s day so that they know when you are working and cannot come to disturb you – and when they will have access to you.

Make a schedule. Children know what they do during the hours when mom or dad has to work, and they know when they can’t open a closed office door or drop a call.

Moss said you can even schedule breaks.

“It could even mean setting an alarm on the iPad … so that [the kids] know that if they wait until then, they get this access, and then they will feel like they are in control and you can feel like you are in control. “

4. Take charge

Now is the time to exercise some autonomy. “It is crucial that people are responsible for their own time, their own tasks, their own energy as a remote worker,” said Farrar.

Communicate with your workplace, know what they need, but also tell them what you need. This is how you remain visible as an employee. This is how you stay engaged as a teammate. ”

5. Avoid isolation

Even the most introverted can benefit from the interaction of the daily workplace: adult conversation, being caught by the life of your colleagues, laughing. Homework suddenly slams the door on your daily socialization and can leave remote workers feeling isolated.

Farrar said that with today’s technology, this should not be the case. “We are not going to lose our human connections if we work from a distance. The channels in which we interact will just change.”

So use these chat rooms, organize video meetings and video calls. Or just pick up the phone.

Not everything has to be a professional cat. It’s ok to socialize a bit, just like you would if you were having a coffee together.

6. Overcome a limited space

If you share a house with someone, chances are they are also working from home right now. If you have a large house with an office, you will probably do OK.

But what if the house is 500 square feet with no closed rooms? Right now, a person packing in a cafe is not an option.

For many people right now, sharing a home means sharing a workspace. And things can be tense. (Eloy Martin / Reuters)

The advice is for each individual to designate a place, however small, as separate as possible. Even in the workplace, people work inside and around other people. If you are trying to make calls or participate in a video conference, it may just as well work in a small house.

All it takes is a little planning and communication.

“Maybe it’s about creating a discussion about what each person’s day is like and seeing if you can stagger your calls based on that,” said Moss. “Can you coordinate your schedule? Is it possible that if someone requests a meeting, you can check with your partner or spouse first [so] you do not speak to each other? “

7. Finally, do not overload

Try not to fall into the trap of working too much. People who have long journeys could end up with overtime to fill in each day. Resist the temptation to use everything to work at a time like this.

Instead, maybe look one of the many online concerts artists offer or take an online yoga class. Go for a walk with the dog and try to stay healthy, both physically and mentally.

“One of the things we have to do around our state of mind – and the state of mind is really critical here – is to consider this as a sacrifice for the greater good, understanding that we are doing it in a goal, “said Moss. The feeling that we are contributing to the overall goal and that we are connecting with other people who are in the same boat. ”