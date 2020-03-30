Are your food shopping and deliveries safe? Answers to your daily questions about COVID-19

We break down what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic by answering your questions. You can send us your questions by e-mail to [email protected] and we will reply to you as much as possible. We will post a selection of answers every day of the week on our website, and we will also ask some of your questions to the experts during the The National and on News Network .

So far, we have received hundreds of emails from all over the country. Your questions surprised and puzzled us and made us think, including a number of questions about the food and groceries of Canadians concerned about the contamination, including this question from Carol H.

Should I wipe the surfaces of the delivered items and the groceries? What cleaning products should be used for each? How should I clean fresh fruits and vegetables?

According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, no cases of food or food packaging have been reported associated with the transmission of COVID-19.

But one recent study suggests that the virus may persist on surfaces such as cardboard.

Based on the results of this study, here is how long the virus can last on different surfaces:

However, the study found that the amount of virus found on the surfaces might not be enough to be infected and that more research is needed.

As for packaged items from the grocery store, epidemiologist Dr. Rama Nair suggests rinsing them with soap and water if possible, or at least a disinfectant wipe approved for use against coronavirus. Nair adds that fresh fruits and vegetables should be rinsed as soon as they are brought into your home.

“We don’t have enough data to know how long it can stay on food; it will depend on many factors. Therefore, as a precaution, it is better to wash … because we know that washing soap and water destroys the virus, “he said.

If you choose to disinfect your deliveries, use soap and water and wash your hands after unpacking your items. For other options, find out more here to help you decide what works best for you!

Learn more about how to shop for groceries during a global pandemic here .

We isolate ourselves when we returned to Canada last week. Are we able to walk if we practice physical distance?

Many of the Canadians’ questions were about the weather outside, including this one from Bob and Dee F. who isolate themselves after traveling, but want to go out for some exercise. So what’s going well?

Health Minister Patty Hajdu says Canadians returning from other countries must take self-isolation seriously, asking people to “rest in your home for 14 days, no exceptions.” This means no walks, unless you have a large backyard with a fence.

Although it can be frustrating, these guidelines are now mandatory for anyone who has traveled outside of Canada.

CBC News has gathered advice on how to isolate oneself at home.

Is COVID-19 harmful to the mother or baby during pregnancy? Are pregnant women a population at risk?

Jamie T. wonders if pregnant women should isolate themselves to protect themselves. Based on the first clinical trials , there is no evidence to suggest transmission of the virus from an infected mother to her fetus. Although cases of newborns with the virus have been reported, it is likely that these are the result of intimate contact with an infected mother.

Aarti Pole, CBC News Network host spoke with Dr. Jon Barrett, chief of maternal fetal medicine at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Center in Toronto, who says “pregnant women are no more at risk” than other members of the public. Although he adds, “We are constantly getting new data, so that could change.”

However, there are currently no special precautions for pregnant women outside guidelines for the general population.

Women in their third trimester who are near childbirth should also consult their health care provider for the latest information on their hospital. work and delivery guidelines and the protocol as these policies evolve.

Who is eligible for help with rent or mortgage?

A number of Canadians want to know if there is help for landlords and tenants. Nazila S. writes: “Who can ask for the $ 500 rent help?”

The federal government has not announced any money specifically for tenants. But tenants may be eligible for other financial support available in some provinces, while landlords can investigate mortgage deferrals. Read more here to learn more.

Ontario says no one will be evicted from their home because of COVID-19. (David Donnelly / CBC)

British Columbia offers up to $ 500 in rent relief. The province is also committed to stopping evictions and freezing rent increases.

Ontario stops most evictions during the pandemic. The Quebec Rental Board has suspended eviction hearings

The big six banks offer homeowners a mortgage deferral of up to six months, but you will need to speak to your bank to register. Canadians who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic are more likely to be eligible.

however, carefully review the conditions for any deferrals. Your mortgage interest will increase during the deferral, which means higher payments in the future.

Edmonton mortgage broker Jason Scott explains how the CBC deferral process works Active radio. You can find many more answers here .

Self-isolation in a full house: how to practice physical distance with roommates?

Paige S. lives in the basement and another family lives upstairs, which can make physical separation or self-isolation difficult.

CBC News explains what you can do to protect yourself and your roommates.

These include:

Maintain a distance of two meters in the same room and wear a mask if necessary.

Do not share household items such as dishes, glasses and utensils.

Cleaning and disinfection of frequently used surfaces.

Wash your hands frequently.

Read more here for advice on how to practice physical distance with roommates or family.