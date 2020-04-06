Arizona dispensary ordered to stop advertising coronavirus treatment

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

The Arizona Attorney General’s office ordered a marijuana dispensary in Phoenix to immediately stop selling a sodium chlorite solution that was touted as a virus killer and a booster for the immune system.

While the store didn’t say the concoction had healed COVID-19, the YiLo Superstore from Phoenix was preparing an “immunization stabilizer tincture” which could be mixed with water “if you became infected with a deadly virus”.

The store also advertised the solution on its website under the headings “CoronaV Instructions” and “A Word About Coronavirus”, according to a report in the Republic of Arizona.

The store received a cease and desist order from the state attorney general’s office on Friday and warned that if it did not stop selling the concoction and removing its ads, it could face a fine that could go up to 10,000 dollars.

“In the absence of scientific evidence, an advertisement suggesting that a product could provide an immunization against COVID-19 creates a false declaration and a false promise of prevention or of medical treatment”, wrote the principal lawyer of the litigation of the GA in the order.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich went further: “Exploiting the health issues of vulnerable patients by selling fake treatments or treatments for serious illness is a mistake.”

As the coronavirus and the fears that accompany it spread across the country, people are trying to take advantage of the crisis.

New York officials recently ordered the Jim Bakker television show to stop marketing colloidal silver products. Trump himself has falsely suggested that a drug commonly used to treat patients with malaria has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, police in Bowie, Maryland are investigating reports of a man in an orange vest and blue surgical mask approaching people in two houses claiming to inspect the coronavirus. He actually entered a house before a resident confronted him. A similar scam was sweeping across Germany.

Marketing schemers quickly pivoted to offer “senior care packages” that include a hand sanitizer or even a so-called vaccine, which does not exist. Some people wrongly claim that Trump has ordered that seniors be tested.

It’s a big trick to get personal information that can be used to bill federal and state health programs, said health officials.

“It is a direct trick to get your health insurance number or your social security number under the pretext of having a test kit or a health kit sent to you,” said Christian Schrank, the deputy inspector general for surveys at Health and Human Services.

In the United States, the Department of Justice has created a central fraud hotline (1-866-720-5721 or [email protected]) and has ordered US lawyers to appoint special coordinators for coronavirus fraud.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.