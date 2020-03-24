Arizona man dies after self-medicating with chloroquine to treat coronavirus

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

A Arizona the man died and his wife is in critical condition after taking the drug chloroquine phosphate, which has been touted as a treatment for coronavirus despite a lack of study or approval by the World Health Organization.

According to Banner Health, headquartered in Arizona, the couple, in their 60s, required immediate hospital assistance within 30 minutes of ingestion of the drug, which is normally used in aquariums to clean aquariums.

“Given the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, we understand that people are trying to find new ways to prevent or treat this virus, but self-medication is not the way to do it,” said Dr. Daniel Brooks, Banner Poison and Drug Information. Center medical director. “The last thing we want right now is to flood our emergency rooms with patients who believe they have found a vague and risky solution that could potentially endanger their health.”

ORDER OF THE STAY AT THE CORONAVIRUS HOUSE IN NEW YORK: HERE ARE THE INSTRUCTIONS

The man could not be resurrected when he arrived at the hospital, but his wife was able to discard much of the chemical, said Banner.

According to NBC News, what they would have consumed was not the chloroquine malaria drug, but an ingredient listed in a pest control treatment for fish.

According to the WHO, approximately 80% of people infected with COVID-19 need only symptomatic care and self-isolation to prevent the risk of infecting others.

Banner Health advises to consult a primary care physician first. They added that the use of specific treatments, including those labeled as “anti-COVID-19”, are not recommended for out-of-hospital patients – such as chloroquine.

“We urge the medical community not to prescribe this medication for any patient who is not hospitalized”, said Dr. Brooks.

There is currently no vaccine or treatment approved for the disease, however, researchers are studying existing treatments and working on experimental ones.

Chloroquine has been used in a variety of drugs to treat malaria and lupus, and doctors in countries like South Korea, China and France have reported that the treatments may help, according to the New York Times.

But these beliefs do not come from large, carefully controlled studies that would provide the global medical community with real proof of their work. reported.

MADRID TO USE RINK ICE LIKE MAKESHIFT CORONAVIRUS MORGUE, SAYS OFFICIALS

Chloroquine phosphate shares the same active ingredient as certain malaria drugs that President Trump believes may be effective in treating coronavirus.

“HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE & AZITHROMYCIN, taken together, have a real chance of being one of the greatest game changers in the history of medicine,” he tweeted on Saturday.

The man’s wife told NBC News that she had watched television briefings during which Trump talked about the possible benefits of chloroquine to help the virus.

“I saw him sitting on the back shelf and thought,” Hey, isn’t that what they’re talking about on TV? “”, She said, according to the Broadcasting company. “We were afraid of getting sick.”

Anthony Fauci, the country’s leading disease expert appointed to the White House coronavirus task force, said the therapy must be tested before it can be assumed to be safe and effective.

When asked if the drug was promising on Friday, Fauci replied “the answer is no”, describing it as “anecdotal evidence”, according to ABC News.

The death of the man occurred while the number of cases of COVID-19 in Arizona increased by more than 50% in one day, from 152 Sunday to 235 Monday, according to the State Department of Health.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

It was the third death of COVID-19 in Arizona. Two men, one in their sixties and one in their fifties, died before of the disease. Both had underlying conditions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report