Arizona man steals dozens of coronavirus test kits from health clinic

A man has stolen dozen coronavirus Test kits from an Arizona health clinic pretending to be a delivery driver on Friday, authorities said.

The man entered the El Rio health center in Tucson just before 8 p.m. as employees prepare to shut down, said Tucson police. He took 29 of the much sought after COVID-19 test kits and drove off in a reddish Dodge Charger or similar style car.

Health center workers noticed that unused kits were missing the next morning, police said.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect, who police say is described as a tall Hispanic man in his thirties. He seems to have a full beard of dark color with a little gray.

The kits are “essentially unnecessary” for the suspect because they require a laboratory with the proper equipment to test and produce the results, police said.

Although the clinic was able to replace the stolen items, police said the suspect’s actions contributed to the health crisis by removing test kits from nurses and doctors.

Police have warned that those who claim to have coronavirus test kits for sale are scammers, noting that no home kit is currently available.

Coronavirus test kits are rare in the United States because the virus continues to spread around the world. COVID-19 has so far sickened more than 26,000 people in the United States, killing at least 340 people.