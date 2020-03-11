Arkansas sees first case of coronavirus

Arkansas has joined a seemingly growing number of states that have confirmed cases of new coronavirus, which has infected more than 1,000 people in the United States to date.

An Arkansas Department of Health spokesperson confirmed the suspected positive to Fox News on Wednesday.

“We can confirm that we have the first suspected case of COVID-19 in Arkansas and it will be sent to [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] for confirmation, “said the spokesperson.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson also announced the case at a press conference on Wednesday, saying the patient is hospitalized at Pine Bluff and has “a history of international travel,” according to a local news station. It was not immediately known where he was going, but at least two cases in the United States – one in Nevada and one on North Carolina – had recently visited Washington State, which has experienced an epidemic of virus in recent weeks.

There are now more than 1,000 cases of the new virus in the United States, with more than 30 states reporting cases.

