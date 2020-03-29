Arkansas tornado rips up mall, empty because of coronavirus: “ Blessing in disguise ”

A fierce tornado tear Arkansas Six people were injured on Saturday, causing major damage to a local mall and airport.

Considerable damage has occurred at the Turtle Creek Mall in Jonesboro, although most stores have been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. A Best Buy store has been made almost unrecognizable.

“At 5 a.m. on a Saturday afternoon, this place would have been crowded, and by that time, there was hardly anyone,” said Jonesboro E-911 director Jeff Presley. “It is a disguised blessing.”

Those injured in the university town of about 75,000 people – about 130 miles northeast of Little Rock – were rushed to hospital with minor injuries, said Presley. The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning at approximately 4:47 p.m. local time and the twister landed just after 5:00 p.m. the Washington Post.

Photos of a destroyed hangar and an aircraft graveyard were also taken at Jonesboro Municipal Airport.

A resident videotaped the interior of his phone store of the massive tornado throwing debris as if it were nothing.

US representative Rick Crawford, D-Ark., Described the effects of the twister and called for community support.

“In the middle of everything, a tornado just crossed the heart of the city,” added Crawford. “No staff member was injured and my family is well. Not sure of the others – please pray for first responders to be dispatched.”

A livestream by KAIT-TV in Jonesboro showed significant damage to some of the city’s businesses. Arkansas State University said on Twitter that its campus had not been damaged.

The power was cut in parts of the city and some of the wreckage from the tornado was seen blocking the roads. Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin issued a 7:00 p.m. curfew, and authorities asked people not to drive.

The home of Dr. Jared Burks, who lived apart from his wife Alyssa and their son Zeke in northeast Arkansas while treating patients with COVID-19, was completely destroyed, according to KATV- Little Rock TV. The three family members were safe.

Forecasters at the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., Warned that a severe weather epidemic was possible later on Saturday for much of central United States.

The National Weather Service reported other possible tornadoes in Illinois and Iowa on Saturday and issued a rare “Particularly dangerous situation“for parts of the Midwest until Saturday evening.

