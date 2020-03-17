Arkells fights against social distancing from COVID-19 with `` flatten the curve '' music lessons

While people are looking to fight the spread of COVID-19 by staying at home, Arkells of Hamilton is hosting “flatten the curve” music lessons online so fans can socialize and play at the same time.

The group posts chords on their songs on their social media accounts before class time. (The objective of flatten the curve, which refers to an epidemiological graph of an epidemic, is to slow the spread in order to reduce the burden on the country’s health system.)

Then, singer Max Kerman continues with a live Instagram tutorial, where his new generation of music students can connect, follow, and ask questions.

Anthony Carone also came up with keyboard tips and tricks.

In an Instagram post from an interview with CTV on the effort, Kerman said he was looking to help others stay positive and spread some joy through music.

“I’m trying to find the silver lining in all of this. I try to be very grateful to the people in our government and the health care professionals who work day and night to understand this thing, and I tried to stay positive about it, “said Kerman.

“I truly believe that if everyone huddles here for the next time and is well mannered and does the right thing and does what we are told, we can continue with pleasure.”

The Arkells have been running daily classes since the weekend, to the delight of their fans. It also helps the music community to come together, the event emphasizes the main objective: to avoid interaction, while remaining connected to others.

Home viewers are reminded of how the community can prevail in unprecedented times, with one person tweeting: “These lessons make me smile when I can really use it.”

The next tutorial session will be posted on Tuesday afternoon on Arkells’ Instagram account.