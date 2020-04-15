Armie Hammer Shocks Fans With New Quarantined Look

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Armie hammer could have given in to cabin fever while self-isolating in the middle of the coronavirus epidemic.

Amid home shelter orders in effect in many states that hinder people’s ability to follow their weekly or monthly grooming sessions, the “Lone Ranger” star took matters into his own hands and, in doing so, makes his fellow friends laugh who could perhaps use it given the difficult times.

The 33-year-old actor released his Instagram stories on Tuesday, revealing his newly painted pink toes – because kids make parents do funny things – and proof that he had a buzz cut, though the extent of the damage was not ” known.

“I’m fine,” wrote the Social Network star, who shares daughters Harper Grace, 5, and Ford Armand Douglas, 3, with wife and actress Elizabeth Chambers, 37.

However, on Wednesday, Hammer shared the end result when he posted an image of himself wearing a cut-out black shirt, transformed into swim shorts, a yellow and blue swimsuit in a camouflage pattern.

“Kill the game,” the Golden Globe nominee captioned the post, which also featured Hammer with a Mohawk hairstyle and a mustache on the handlebars.

Although it may seem that the actor from “Call Me by Your Name” was channeling his Joe Exotic inside the celebrity from “Tiger King”, Hammer is one of a long list of celebrities who have changed their look while staying in their house.

Bruce Willis shaved the head of his daughter Tallulah Willis last week and Hilary Duff also dyed her recognizable blonde hair, a shade of bright blue.

For his efforts, Hammer received praise from several of his Hollywood buddies.

Bear Grylls commented, “Oh wow !! Strong Armie !! 😂💪👍”, while Hammer’s wife replied “Quarantine chic. With the 24/7 accent to match 😂.”

Meanwhile, Hammer shocked many of his fans. “YOU DIDN’T DO IT,” wrote one person. “OMG ARMIE,” commented another.

“Oh my wow,” wrote another individual.