Army researchers at Fort Detrick who helped find treatment for Ebola virus seek coronavirus vaccine

FORT DETRICK, Md. – Army researchers at Fort Detrick are quickly working on growing lots of COVID-19 to help test treatment options and possibly find a coronavirus. vaccine.

“They take part of the virus and put it on cells,” said Dr. Kathleen Gibson, chief of the basic laboratory services division at the U.S. Army Institute for Infectious Disease Medical Research. [USAMRIID], explained through a triple window that army researchers wearing protective gear worked with the deadly virus. “They are looking for the virus that will actually kill parts of the cells and they will count those killed parts.”

These are the same military scientists who helped develop vaccines against anthrax, plague and Ebola. Now they have worked a double shift, developing large amounts of COVID-19 virus in this sprawling laboratory complex.

“We have more capacity to conduct more studies at the same time,” said Colonel E. Darrin Cox, the commander of USAMRIID. “We can manage things in parallel rather than having to do things sequentially, and that has helped speed up the process of science.”

Fort Detrick has one of the few laboratories in the country equipped with specialized biosafety level 4 equipment, allowing researchers to work on the most deadly viruses.

It took two weeks to grow a lot of COVID-19. Fort Detrick received its first bottle of virus from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC] a month ago. Its scientists have started genetic sequencing of the virus, also using machines capable of rapidly and large-scale testing of drugs.

“We have a large capacity to be able to test a very large number of products. Most of the other places do not have this infrastructure to be able to develop or test as many products at the same time”, according to Dr. John Dye, Chief of Immunology USAMRIID virus. “There are at least eight different companies that are developing vaccines that can all be evaluated for human safety … Having multiple shots is the best chance we can have against this virus.”

Army researchers injected compounds like chloroquine into COVID-19 vials to see how it reacted.

“We can test approximately 300 drugs or compounds in each plate,” said Dr. Sheli Radoshitzky. “We add the compounds using this robotic system, then we transfer the plates into a bio-containment where we add the virus.”

Since 1969, this maze of army research laboratories, known as USAMRIID, has served as the Defense Department’s main laboratory for medical research in biological defense.

He worked with biotechnology companies such as Gilead to discover drugs including Remdesivir – an antiviral to fight Ebola – that could work on COVID-19. USAMRIID worked with the CDC, National Institutes of Health [NIH] and private pharmaceutical companies to market these drugs.

Last December, an Ebola vaccine produced in collaboration with Merck received its license, a key step of the Food and Drug Administration [FDA] approval. It took several years, but these army laboratories found the key particle that led to the discovery.

The men and women in these corridors were among the first boots on the ground during the first Ebola epidemic.

Army scientists working with COVID-19 used level 3 equipment because the virus is less lethal than Ebola, but remains highly contagious.

A biosecurity officer showed Fox News an airlock where scientists decontaminated themselves after working their shift. These high pressure chemical showers acted like a car wash, with scientists showering in their protective gear.

These level 4 laboratories at Fort Detrick have moved on to COVID-19 research, doubling their ability to find therapeutic drugs and possibly a vaccine.

“The anthrax vaccine … we have helped develop. There are also plague vaccines that we have developed here, as well as vaccines and treatments for the Ebola virus. So there is a long history, at least 50 years here of research and development from the benchtop to the final clinical product, “said Dye.

They used sneezing labs – a technology invented by the U.S. military – to test the spread of the virus in the air.

“It would imitate you and I would walk in someone’s sneeze.” There is a vortex of virus in the droplets, so it is not only in the air, but it is found in fine droplets of different sizes “, Maj Sabrina McGraw, scientist at the Aerobiology Center USAMRIID explained: “Large droplets would land on your mouth and eyes, perhaps on your hands, on surfaces, small droplets. You breathe them into your nostrils. Some of them go beyond your projections, penetrate deep into lungs. ”

A vaccine can take 18 months. These researchers have moved quickly to animal trials using known therapies. Tests using ferrets may possibly hold the key to healing the coronavirus in humans, according to Cox.

“Small animals, ferrets are actually a good model. And so, the ACE 2 inhibitor gene that ferrets have is similar to that of humans,” said Cox. “One thing that is happening right now is the active determination of the appropriate animal models to continue the study of COVID-19.”

When asked what his message would be to the Americans after seeing these army scientists at work, Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy replied, “These men and women have already been there and they prevailed. .. We will find this vaccine and we will win the end. “