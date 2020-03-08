Army Suspends Travel Of Soldiers And Families To And From South Korea Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

the Army Sunday suspended travel of all soldiers and their families to and from South Korea because of concerns about the rapid spread coronavirusor COVID-19.

The travel ban will be in effect until May 6, according to US forces in Korea. There are 28,500 American soldiers stationed in South Korea.

“The USFK is aware of the order of the Army Department to stop the movement of all Army soldiers and members of their families moving to or from South Korea or soldiers to follow professional military training in the United States due to concerns related to COVID-19, “US Forces Korea said in a tweet Sunday. “We are analyzing the impacts.”

“If this applies to you, immediately contact your chain of command for further instructions,” said the command. “The USFK and the 8th Army will identify and work with all affected soldiers and families, particularly those who have already had their furniture and vehicles packaged and shipped, to minimize and mitigate the impact on their well-being.”

“The health and well-being of our military personnel and their families remains our top priority.”

Seven US Forces personnel in Korea were infected with a coronavirus, including an army soldier. Overall, three U.S. military personnel worldwide have contracted the virus, including a sailor in Italy and a Marine outside of Washington, D.C.

