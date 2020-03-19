Arrival of flame over calls for Tokyo Olympics will be delayed

TOKYO (AP) – The Olympic flame is expected to arrive in Japan from Greece, even if the opening of the Tokyo Games in four months is doubted, more and more voices demanding the postponement or cancellation of the event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The flame will land on Friday in a white aircraft painted with the inscription “Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay” on the side, and “Hope Lights Our Way” in the stencil near the rear section.

Everything about the arrival ceremony at Matsushima air base in northern Japan will be screened. The flame must be greeted by a few dignitaries, greeted by an overflight by an aerial acrobatic team – if the weather permits – then used to light a cauldron.

The burning ship will be exposed in three northern prefectures before the start of the official relay on March 26 from Fukushima prefecture, which was devastated nine years ago by an earthquake, a tsunami and the fusion of three nuclear reactors .

Thousands of people in the region are still in temporary accommodation and many have not returned to normal. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hopes to use the Olympics to crown his run as the longest-serving Prime Minister of Japan, and many suggest he may not be present if the games are postponed and the economy collapses.

Taro Aso, the Japanese Minister of Finance and former Prime Minister, described the Tokyo Games as “cursed Olympics” during a speech delivered in parliamentary committee on Wednesday. Aso was born in 1940, the year Tokyo was to host its first Olympic Games, which were canceled due to the Second World War.

“It’s not a phrase the press would like to hear, but it’s true,” said Aso, who was a member of the Japan shooting team at the 1976 Montreal Olympics.

Aso said that while the situation in Japan and Asia is improving, it is worse globally.

“We certainly hope to have a situation where everyone can at least come to Japan to feel safe and happy.” Said Aso. “But the question is how to do it. This is something that Japan alone cannot achieve, and I have no answer for that. “

Bringing the flame to Japan represents a small victory for the International Olympic Committee and local organizers, who maintain that the Olympic Games will open as scheduled on July 24 and will be followed by the Paralympics on August 25.

Even if they don’t, the burning flame could be used as a symbol – especially if the games are ultimately delayed – and as a rallying point for Japanese audiences.

IOC President Thomas Bach obtained support to hold the course on a teleconference on Wednesday, but is also repelled by athletes who cannot train, are confused about the qualification process and worry about their health. Critics also complain about the unfairness of qualifications, which could give some athletes advantages over others.

An IOC member, four-time Olympic hockey gold medalist Hayley Wickenheiser, has publicly broken with Bach.

“I think the IOC insisting that it will go ahead with such conviction is insensitive and irresponsible given the state of humanity,” said Wickenheiser, who is training to become a doctor.

“Keep them safe. Call him,” wrote quadruple Olympic rowing champion and former IOC member Matthew Pinsent on Twitter.

The four-month torch relay could be fraught with pitfalls, especially for sponsors Coca-Cola and Toyota, who have invested millions in advertising. The tradition of the torch relay dates back to the 1936 Adolph Hitler Olympics in Berlin.

The torch relay in Greece, following the symbolic lighting of March 12, was interrupted on the second day and did not resume due to the large crowds.

The flame was handed over by proxy to organizers from Tokyo to Athens on Thursday in a simple version of the usual elaborate ceremony at the stadium where the first modern games were held in 1896.

The 80,000-seat marble stadium was empty, except for a handful of officials and participants. The Japanese delegation was absent due to travel restrictions and the chairman of the Tokyo organizing committee, Yoshiro Mori, delivered a video speech from Japan. But his message was optimistic.

“Tokyo 2020 is committed to being ready for the games as planned,” said Mori. “I hereby promise that on July 24, this flame will be lit at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium.”

The Tokyo organizers removed most of the festivities from the relay, and asked the roadside crowds to be “held back” and to keep their distance from others. If this does not happen, the organizers say they could stop the relay or delay it.