As coronavirus cases increase, 3 out of 4 American hospitals are already treating patients

Three in four in the United States hospitals already treating patients COVID-19 confirmed or suspected, federal report finds hospitals expect to be overwhelmed case rocket towards their projected peak.

Federal surveillance agency report Monday warns that various widely reported problems feed into each other in a vicious cycle. These problems include insufficient testing, slowness of results, scarcity of protective equipment, shortage of breathing apparatus for critically ill patients and exhausted personnel concerned about their own safety.

“There is this kind of domino effect,” said Ann Maxwell, deputy inspector general at the Department of Health and Social Services. “These challenges play on each other and make the situation worse. There is a cascading effect. “

The Inspector General’s report is based on a telephone survey of 323 hospitals across the country from March 23 to 27. With hundreds of new cases of coronavirus a day, the situation is getting more dire for many 6,000 hospitals across the country. Others may still struggle to prepare.

“Hospitals have indicated that their greatest challenges have centered on testing and caring for patients with known or suspected COVID-19, and on the safety of staff,” the report concluded.

“It is likely that every hospital in America will face this,” said Maxwell.

In most people, the coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms. Others, especially the elderly and those with underlying health conditions, can develop life-threatening respiratory problems. The United States has more cases diagnosed in the global pandemic than any other country, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Projections show the nation will see the maximum impact later this month.

Maxwell said the main outline of the report is that different problems – usually dealt with individually – build on each other to confuse the whole system.

For example, lack of tests and slow results means hospitals must keep unconfirmed coronavirus patients longer.

Who takes precious beds and uses protective equipment such as gowns, masks and face shields, because doctors and nurses should assume that patients with symptoms of respiratory distress may be positive.

The increased workload increases the stress on clinical staff, who also fear that they cannot protect themselves properly.

“Healthcare workers feel like they are at war right now,” a New York hospital administrator told investigators at the Inspector General. “They see people in their thirties, forties and fifties dying. … It takes a heavy emotional toll.” The office of the Inspector General did not identify survey respondents due to privacy concerns.

Overtime and increased use of supplies are increasing costs at the same time as many hospitals are experiencing an income crisis because elective surgeries have been canceled. the recently passed federal stimulus bill pump money to hospitals.

“This is actually a national challenge, not just of the hot spots, but of the whole country,” said Maxwell. Rural hospitals are vulnerable due to a limited number of beds and more limited staff.

Of the 323 hospitals surveyed, 117 said they were treating one or more patients with confirmed COVID-19, while 130 said they were treating one or more patients suspected of having the disease. Suspected infections are treated the same way, due to the uncertainties surrounding the tests. Only 32 hospitals reported that they did not treat any patient with confirmed or suspected COVID-19. 44 other hospitals did not provide this information.

“Hospitals expected to be overwhelmed by an increase in the number of COVID-19 patients, who would need specialized beds and isolation areas for effective treatment,” said the report.

The head of a group representing for-profit hospitals said on Monday that, in addition to the problems in the report, facilities are finding that COVID-19 patients are taking a long time to recover.

“We find that their length of stay is much longer than comparable illnesses like pneumonia and the flu, and they require a lot of medication,” said Chip Kahn, president of the Federation of American Hospitals.

Parts of Europe give a glimpse of what American hospitals are trying to avoid. PA reported last week that some European countries are meeting makeshift hospitals and the transportation of coronavirus patients out of cities submerged by high-speed trains and military jets. In Spain, doctors have to make scary decisions about who gets the best care. In the United States, two Navy hospital ships have been deployed and field hospitals have been built.

How to prioritize the use of ventilators, life-supporting breathing apparatus, is one of the most worrying questions. Louisiana hospitals in New York and Michigan are already facing predicted shortages, the AP reported last week.

“The government must provide ethics guidelines if health resources are limited and decisions must be made about the patients to be treated,” a Broward County, Florida hospital official told the office. the Inspector General. “Are doctors responsible for their decisions if this happens?”

Many hospitals respond by improvising their own solutions. Some have considered purchasing face masks in nail salons due to the shortage of personal protective equipment or PPE. Others have tried to make their own hydroalcoholic gel by mixing ultrasound gel with alcohol from local distilleries.

Ingenuity can create its own worries.

“We are throwing all of our best PPE practices out the window,” said a West Texas hospital administrator at the office of the Inspector General. “This one will come back and bite us.”