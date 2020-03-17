As COVID-19 anxiety increases, Canadians’ confidence in institutions also increases: survey

In an atmosphere of heightened fear over the spread of COVID-19, a new survey suggests that Canadians also have more confidence in official sources of information and feel that their governments at the provincial and federal levels are doing a good job of managing the crisis.

the Angus Reid Institute survey took place between Friday and Sunday; 1,593 Canadians were interviewed online. He suggests that more and more Canadians believe that the coronavirus pandemic is a serious threat to Canada.

Survey found that 68% of respondents agreed that there is a serious threat of a coronavirus epidemic in this country, an increase of 26 percentage points since the last question asked by ARI between March 5 and March 6 – a huge increase of just a matter of days.

Similarly, 76% of those questioned now say they are concerned about the illness of their friends or family, an increase of 23 points. Concerns about the impact of COVID-19 on the Canadian economy, as well as the personal financial situation of individuals, are following the same trajectory.

The broader impact of the pandemic appears to be affecting Canadians. Although 53% say they are confident in the preparation of their community health system, this has decreased by five points since March 5 and 6 and by 10 points since the beginning of February, shortly after the first case of COVID- 19 have been identified in Canada.

But despite these greater concerns, Canadians do not seem to be losing confidence in their institutions.

Confidence in sources of information increases

The survey found that 87% of those surveyed said they had “a lot” or “enough” confidence in the information provided by local health authorities or medical officers of health. This represents an eight point increase since March 5 and 6. A similar proportion of Canadians trust information from the World Health Organization.

Confidence in the information provided by provincial governments increased by 12 points to 73%. Only seven percent say they do not trust information from their provincial governments at all, with the highest levels of distrust recorded in Alberta and Ontario.

Two-thirds of Canadians polled, or 67%, also say they trust information from the federal government – an increase of nine points since March 5 and 6. Confidence in the federal government was highest in Ontario and Atlantic Canada, while it was lowest in Alberta and Quebec.

Just over half of Canadians surveyed expressed confidence in the media, up six points to 55%. Quebecers reported the highest confidence in journalistic sources, with 62%. A majority of respondents in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba said they did not trust the news media.

Quebecers most satisfied with their government

For the most part, it appears that Canadians have so far been satisfied with the actions of their provincial governments. The majority of respondents in each province or region said that their provincial government was doing good or very good work.

Nationally, 69% of respondents said their provincial government was doing a good job of managing the pandemic. This represents an increase of 18 points since March 5 and 6, while the percentage reporting that their provincial governments were doing a bad job was down five points to just 21%.

The largest increase occurred in Quebec, where 89% of respondents said that the government of Prime Minister François Legault was doing a good job. This represented an increase of 29 percentage points and was by far the best rating of any provincial government in the country.

The Premier of Quebec, François Legault, on the right, with the National Director of Public Health, Horacio Arruda, on the left. A recent survey suggests that Quebecers are the most satisfied with the performance of their provincial government during this crisis. (Jacques Boissinot / Canadian Press)

Premier Doug Ford’s Ontario government got the lowest score, but 59% of Ontarians said their government was doing a good job, an increase of 13 points. Tuesday, Ford declared a state of emergency in Ontario.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s federal government did not score as high, with 58% of Canadians saying the government was doing good or very good work during the crisis. This is a nine point increase, but the proportion of Canadians who believe that Trudeau’s government is doing a bad job was unchanged at 34%.

With the exception of Quebec, Canadians reported a marked improvement in the way they thought their federal government was going. In this province, however, the proportion of respondents who said the government was doing a bad job jumped 11 points to 43%.

Partisan perceptions of Trudeau’s handling of the crisis

There appear to be marked differences across the country in how Canadians view the work of their federal and provincial governments. In British Columbia, Ontario and Atlantic Canada, both levels of government have received similar levels of approval.

But in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Quebec, provincial governments have achieved results far superior to those of Trudeau.

Partisanship seems to be a factor influencing these perceptions. Canadians who voted for the Liberals or the New Democrats in last year’s federal election say the government is doing a good job – 82% among Liberals (up four points) and 75% among New Democrats (+13).

New poll suggests more Canadians believe the federal government is doing a good job of managing the COVID-19 pandemic than earlier in the crisis. (Adrian Wyld / Canadian Press)

A majority of Canadians who voted for the Conservatives or the Bloc Québécois, however, think that the federal government is doing a bad job. These voters also tend to be concentrated in Western Canada and Quebec, where the way the federal government has dealt with the issue has been the worst.

Nonetheless, 33% of Conservative voters said the federal government was doing a good job, an increase of 10 points.

The poll was taken before some of the latest action by the federal government, including Monday’s restriction on entry into the country by non-residents and non-US citizens. The evolution of these numbers in the days and weeks to come will give a revealing glimpse of how Canadians are managing the pandemic themselves – and whether they will continue to trust their institutions.