As COVID-19 Passes Through Retirement Homes, Some Tell Their Relatives There Is “No Benefit” To Sending A Patient To The Hospital

As news of the coronavirus outbreaks in long-term care homes broke, Dana Schmidt received a phone call that made her heart melt. Her mother was in a nursing home and it was her online doctor. She wanted to reconsider the family’s wishes for their mother to receive full life-saving treatment if she ever needed it.

“It was around the resuscitation level and if we would be interested in changing it. If it was an option.” Schmidt said of the call.

Schmidt’s mother is 64 years old, suffers from dementia and lives at the Bethany Senior Citizen’s Center in Sylvan Lake, Alberta. But she is happy and active, he says. His family had no interest in changing the full resuscitation order.

But then the conversation shifted to the questions that families with loved ones in long-term care face everywhere. What happens if there is a COVID-19 outbreak at home? What happens if my loved one gets it? What level of care will they receive if it hits hard?

The responses were not comforting.

“She would be refused an emergency transfer in the event of a fatal illness caused by COVID,” Schmidt told the doctor.

“She would be denied access to an intensive care unit. She would be kept in the care facility and treated to the best of their ability there.”

Dana Schmidt, left, with brother Chris and mother Heather. Schmidt says the “rational side” of his brain understands that nursing homes have to make tough choices, but he is concerned that his mother will not receive emergency hospital care if she contracts COVID-19. (Dana Schmidt)

In Alberta, where Schmidt and his mother live, there are no guidelines as to when or if long-term care residents should be transferred to hospital. The province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health says that the decision to move a patient should be made during a conversation with the family, the facility and the doctor.

While most mild and moderate illnesses should be treated in the facility, according to Dr. Deena Hinshaw, critically ill people will not be denied treatment.

“It really depends on the individual. On his health. What care he needs. What can we provide there and what can he want in terms of more intensive treatment.”

Families not recommended for hospitalization

A letter obtained by CBC News sent to a family member by a long-term care facility in Ottawa indicates that residents who fall ill with COVID-19 will stay where they are. In a frank assessment, the Glebe Center warned family members and caregivers of their residents that it did not intend to transport residents who became ill with COVID-19, the disease caused by the disease, to the hospital. the new coronavirus.

“Doctors have learned that there is no benefit to elderly people with COVID-19 in going to the hospital and that they will not survive intensive care,” says director’s letter to families medical Gerd Schneider and Benoit Robert.

He indicates that residents who contract COVID-19 will be taken care of and made comfortable in the establishment. It offers little hope.

There is a very good chance that they will die, maybe in a few days. – Letter to family members of the Glebe Center

“If an elderly person or a person with existing health problems becomes ill … we now know that there is a very good chance that they will die, possibly within a few days,” the letter said.

Ontario’s recently revised guidelines for dealing with outbreaks in long-term care homes make it clear that residents who develop serious illness should be transferred to hospital by ambulance. The Glebe Center did not respond to CBC calls.

The family member who shared the letter did not want to be appointed to protect the privacy of his loved one, who is a resident of the center. But they were overwhelmed by the tone of the letter, saying it left the impression that 100% of the elderly or vulnerable in intensive care would not succeed.

The staff seem to be making “decisions for a class of people who deprive them of medical services,” said the family member.

What happened at Pinecrest

Pinecrest Nursing Home, in the cottage country of Ontario, is an example of how bad things get when the virus breaks out in a home for the aged. An epidemic among the 65 residents of the center left 20 dead. A partner who volunteered at the center also died and 24 staff members were infected.

The residents of the center were divided into a sick wing and a healthy wing. According to a nurse working in the establishment, “the sick wing is very crowded, the healthy wing is rather sparse”.

Across the province, at least 40 of 81 deaths from COVID-19 occurred in retirement homes or retirement homes.

Bill Handscomb is a resident of Pinecrest Nursing Home and was forced to pass a window to his wife, Carol, and son, Ian, during the epidemic because they cannot visit him inside the House. (Submitted by Ian Handscomb)

Pinecrest residents who fell ill with COVID-19 stayed in the facility rather than going to the hospital, said medical director Dr. Michelle Snarr. She says the nearest hospital in Lindsay, Ontario has only five ventilators and is unable to cope with an influx of Pinecrest patients.

When family members inquired about hospital admission, the doctor quickly pointed out the inconveniences.

“I had terrible discussions about it and said,” We can do it. I just want to explain to you what would happen to your loved one, “” said Dr. Snarr.

Nurses greet people driving through the Pinecrest Nursing Home. Nursing home staff face difficult decisions when caring for residents with COVID-19. (Fred Thornhill / The Canadian Press)

It starts with a long, uncomfortable ambulance ride, then hours or days spent on a stretcher in the hallway of an overcrowded hospital, she tells family members.

Ultimately, she says, their loved one will be “paralyzed, sedated and connected to a breathing machine with a tube down. [their] throat “for two or three weeks.

“So far, no family has decided to follow this path,” she said.

WATCH | The medical director of Pinecrest Nursing Home explains how house staff are managing the COVID-19 epidemic:

Michelle Snarr, medical director of the Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, Ontario, where at least 20 residents died from COVID-19, talks about the pros and cons of transporting sick elderly residents to hospital. 4:41

Older people have “the same rights as everyone else”: WHO

While the World Health Organization’s clinical management guidelines state that older adults “have the same rights as others to receive high quality health care, including intensive care”, it is not always the best option, say some health workers.

“When the infection settles in their lungs in this elderly population, we can just keep them comfortable. In reality, a ventilator is not an option,” said Dr. Stephen Oldridge, treating physician residents from Pinecrest.

“It’s just heartbreaking.”

A hearse leaves with another victim of the COVID-19 epidemic at Pinecrest Nursing Home. Twenty residents and the spouse of a resident who volunteered at home died. (Fred Thornhill, The Canadian Press)

Mixed messages from government, public health officials and primary care physicians have created much panic and confusion, said Marissa Lennox, policy officer for the Canadian Association of Retired Persons.

She says it makes sense to treat residents with mild to moderate illness in the facility. The problem is that COVID-19 spreads quickly in closed environments and is particularly devastating for the elderly and vulnerable.

But hospital admission carries other risks, such as cross-infection with other viruses or bacteria, as well as the added stress of being in an overcrowded intensive care unit.

Lennox says that in the absence of any directive, the decision to hospitalize should be made on a case-by-case basis.

In some cases, she said, families may consider bringing an elderly relative to their own home for the duration of the pandemic. With new outbreaks happening every day and the uncertainty surrounding the treatment available, a family home makes sense to some.

“If it is an option and is available to a family, we would certainly encourage it.”

WATCH | Dr. Stephen Oldridge explains why taking elderly residents home to the hospital is not always the best option:

“ It’s a house – we’re not designed to be a hospital, ” says Pinecrest Nursing Home doctor Stephen Oldridge, explaining why COVID-19 hit so hard and killed so many residents of the senior’s facility. from southeastern Ontario. 9:27

Best options for loved ones supported

Even though her mother’s establishment has had no COVID-19 cases, Schmidt is still shocked by the news that she may not have access to emergency hospital care.

“Difficult decisions have to be made. So the rational side of my brain understands this,” he said. “However, you know, my mother lives in one of these facilities.”

Neither the center nor the doctor looking after Schmidt’s mother would speak to CBC News.

The Canadian Long-Term Care Association, which represents institutions across the country, also refused to speak to the CBC for this story. Instead, he sent a statement affirming his commitment to provide high quality care for the elderly and to extol the benefits of early control measures.

“To this end, the long-term care sector is working with their respective provincial governments to closely monitor the spread of COVID-19 and is ready to implement all recommendations and guidelines from local health authorities,” the statement said.