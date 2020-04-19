As deaths from COVID-19 increase in long-term care homes, families demand more timely information

People with family members in some long-term care homes in Ontario are asking for answers about the unclear communication about the spread of COVID-19 infections in these facilities.

Ontario has 106 long-term care homes with COVID-19 outbreaks, or about one in six facilities across the province. However, it is not always possible to know how many cases of romance coronvairus have been confirmed among staff and residents of each household.

Toronto Chief Medical Officer of Health Eileen De Villa acknowledged that frightened families and the public deserve information quickly and said his team is working to do it.

“I know it’s not always as fast or as detailed as you want,” she said during the city’s TV briefing on Thursday. “Please know that we are doing everything we can to keep you informed.”

Some of Ontario’s 34 public health units refuse to provide information on the number of cases and the number of deaths in each facility where an outbreak has been reported. Some public health units cite confidentiality rules, others say that disclosure is the responsibility of each household.

Lena Mitchell, center, a 94-year-old resident of the Eatonville Care Center in Toronto, is surrounded by her daughters Jacqueline, on the left, and Helen, and her son Dexter, in a photo taken before the COVID-19 pandemic to close the to visitors. (Submitted by Jacqueline Mitchell)

Meanwhile, some long-term care homes have been slow to inform families of the epidemics, or refuse to reveal whether a resident in a shared room has a confirmed case, on the grounds that he is violating the right to privacy of the infected person.

This is the situation Jaqueline Mitchell faced, whose 94-year-old mother Lena Mitchell is in a twin bedroom at the Eatonville Care Center in west Toronto. Its COVID-19 death toll is 31, more than any other long-term care facility in the province.

In late March, Mitchell learned from the Toronto Public Health website that the house had a case of COVID-19. She spoke to a staff member who Mitchell says revealed that residents also have cases, but did not say if her mother’s roommate was among them.

“As the days went on, we heard nothing more, so I thought everything was fine there,” she said this week in a CBC radio interview. Metro Morning.

As of April 1, Eatonville reported only one confirmed case involving a staff member. On April 12, 14 residents died.

Mitchell learned of the death of what she calls a “magnificent” recorded telephone message sent to residents’ family members by the executive director of the home.

Dr. Eileen de Villa, a medical officer of health for the City of Toronto, says her team is working to provide timely information on COVID-19 outbreaks and deaths in long-term care homes. (Rozenn Nicolle / Radio-Canada)

“I never knew people were dying,” said Mitchell. “It was just amazing, that suddenly this information was just dropped in the middle of my supper.”

Executive Director Evelyn MacDonald then apologized to the families for the recorded call.

Everyone at home is currently being tested for COVID-19. As of Friday, the Toronto Public Health Unit reported 111 positive cases among residents and staff.

“We expect further test results over the next few days and, as always, we will personally call the families of all residents who are COVID-19 positive.” MacDonald said in a statement on Friday.

Increasing death, increased anxiety

The sudden revelation of deaths in Eatonville this past weekend illustrates an increasing concern for family members of long-term care residents in Ontario, who are also eager to hear the news. case.

Paul Gilbert is a resident of Bowmanville, Ontario, whose mother lives in Ajax, at the long-term care home in Winbourne Park, where an outbreak has been reported. Gilbert said that a home official quickly informed him that a staff member had tested positive for COVID-19. He now hopes that everyone in the facility – with or without symptoms – will be tested quickly.

“Does our mother come into contact with other residents or staff members who are already infected but no one knows?” Gilbert asked in an interview this week.

“We do not know.”

In York Region – where 13 long-term care homes have COVID-19 outbreaks – the public health unit does not publicly disclose the number of confirmed cases or deaths in each.

He let Markham mayor Frank Scarpitti be the official source of deaths in homes in his town via his Twitter feed.

We are all heartbroken by sadder news. Our thoughts are with the families of two deceased Markhaven Home for Seniors residents, a 102-year-old woman and a 92-year-old woman. The 12th and 13th deaths at home. Another difficult day in our community. & mdash;@frankscarpitti

York Region Public Health Fulfills Its Obligation to Report COVID-19 Cases to the Province’s Database, But Decides How to Report the Data to the Public, said Patrick Casey, director of communications for business

“The way we communicate may be different from other health units,” Casey said in a statement on Friday evening. “York Region public health continues to be open and transparent with respect to the release of this COVID-19 information to members of the media and the public.”

In the Niagara region, where 26 people have died with confirmed COVID-19 cases, the public health unit also refuses to report where the deaths occurred.

“We are providing the total number of deaths in Niagara,” said Meredith Maxwell, Niagara Region public health communications manager, in an email to CBC News.

“However, we rely on the long-term care home or retirement home to share details on the number of cases or deaths.”

In contrast, Toronto Public Health provides daily updates on the number of cases and deaths in each long-term care facility in the city.

A body is removed from the Eatonville health center. (Carlos Osorio / Reuters)

Under provincial law, administrators of long-term care homes are required to report all outbreaks of communicable diseases such as COVID-19 to the local medical officer of health, while physicians and nurses are required to report any related deaths.

Local public health units (USP) are then required to report all confirmed cases of the disease. However, there is no provincial requirement regarding the level of detail that must be made public.

“Each public health unit is accountable to its own health council, not the Ministry of Health or the Chief Medical Officer of Health. As such, each of the public health units will make decisions about their public reports, ”said Hayley Chazan, director of media. relations with Minister of Health Christine Elliott in an email sent to CBC News on Friday.