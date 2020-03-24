As Governments Fight Pandemic, Political Parties Change Course In Fundraising

A number of federal parties in Canada say they will continue to ask their supporters for financial contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic – while others reconsider these requests for funding or completely abandon them.

Political parties have come to criticize social media for continuing to solicit donations from supporters during a public health emergency that cripples the economy and leaves many unemployed.

But these parties are also in deep trouble: they are still counting on fundraising to offset operational costs, emergency or non-emergency – and quarterly deadlines to block these funds are looming.

Parties are required to submit financial reports to Elections Canada at the end of each quarter detailing the contributions they have received – which often means that there is a fundraising campaign at this time of the year.

Here’s how the parties have responded to the challenge so far:

Liberals back down

The Liberal Party of Canada is now avoiding appealing for donations because the federal government’s response to the new coronavirus brings the country to a standstill.

There is no reference to fundraising or attempted solicitation of donations in emails that the party has sent to its supporters in the past 12 days.

The last message from the Liberal Party mentioning fundraising was dated March 12; he focused specifically on the party’s quarter-end fundraising goals, without mentioning the pandemic.

Braedan Caley, the party’s senior director of communications, went on Twitter on Sunday to dismiss accusations that the Liberals are raising money to get out of the crisis. He said the party’s web page offering information on the federal government’s response to the pandemic includes a donation button at the top of the page – as are the web pages of other federal parties.

“Like CPC and NDP websites, the website header is part of the template on every web page,” he wrote.

That’s wrong – an incomplete screenshot. The full link is available here (almost always online), providing details on the Liberal government’s economic response plan. https://t.co/Tb44xV76rO Like the CPC & amp; NDP websites, the website header is part of the template on each web page. 1/2 https://t.co/suui4BZPrd & mdash;@braedencaley

“For the past week, we have focused on providing key information, resources and announcements that Canadians need to know about,” Caley said in a statement to CBC News.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was asked about the party’s fundraiser during his daily speech to Canadians on Sunday. He said that a pandemic is “not a situation” for such requests.

Conservatives change gears

The Conservative Party of Canada abandoned fundraising calls after directly linking requests for contributions to critics of Trudeau’s ability to manage the crisis.

“Trudeau bared the cupboards when the weather was good and there is nothing left to deal with the inevitable economic slowdown,” reads an email on March 8, before providing supporters with the suggested donation amounts. .

Not a fan of raising funds for a pandemic. And I bet a lot of other people of all partisan stripes agree with me. pic.twitter.com/oGf9npZpvj & mdash;@Bzubyk

On March 16, the party sent a second email to supporters about the pandemic, which also included requests for donations.

But calls for fundraising have “dropped considerably in recent times,” said Cory Hann, party communications director, in an emailed statement.

“COVID-19 … has an impact on our team, our team and our operations, and we are doing our best to adapt to this new reality,” wrote Hann. “We are also an organization which relies heavily on donations from individuals, especially for our daily operations which are 100% funded by our donors.”

Hann said the party’s most recent messages have focused on sharing information related to the government’s response to the pandemic rather than the demand for money.

An email from the Conservative Party to supporters released on Sunday includes a list of measures the government is taking to support Canadians and includes only one request for donations in the generic footer of the email.

New Democrats pledge to “reassess” fundraisers

The New Democratic Party of Canada has also asked supporters for pandemic emails, but is now saying it plans to “reassess” its approach.

An email dated March 20 calls for donations of $ 3 or more before the March 31 deadline – while acknowledging in the same message that Canadians are feeling “a lot of stress and anxiety.”

“You may not be able to donate today, and that’s perfectly fine,” read the email signed by NDP national director Anne McGrath.

When contacted for telephone comments, McGrath said the NDP would “cut” its fundraising calls “considerably,” adding that she knew many supporters of the NDP could no longer donate.

An NDP fundraising email dated March 20 calls for donations of $ 3 or more, while acknowledging that Canadians are feeling “a lot of stress and anxiety.” (CBC News)

“It doesn’t mean we can stop completely,” she said. “We have obligations, we have invoices to pay, we have suppliers to pay and we have employees. I don’t think layoff is the direction we want to take [in]. “

McGrath said she hadn’t received a lot of email feedback, but admitted that “some people … are upset.”

On Monday, the NDP sent out a new email asking for donations and a link to the party’s donation page – while acknowledging that it’s “hard to talk about things like fundraising.”

Green Party Reduces Fundraising Efforts

The Green Party of Canada’s own appeals for funds during a pandemic have drawn criticism from supporters.

In an email released last Friday, the party acknowledged that the crisis presented a “difficult period” for Canadians, as it requested financial assistance through a link directing readers to the party’s donation form.

The Greens’ acting leader, Jo-Ann Roberts, said the party was re-examining its fundraising efforts after some members of the grassroots party called the message inappropriate and insensitive.

This fundraising email was sent on March 20 to supporters of the Federal Green Party. (CBC News)

“Everyone is trying to balance the need to keep operating and be very respectful of what’s going on,” said Roberts, adding that the email has generated new donations.

But to stop fundraising requests now would be a blow to future party operations and staff, she said.

“We have decided to cancel our end-of-quarter fundraising campaign. This is a major concession for us. We will have to adapt to the resulting loss of income.”

Bernier joins us

The People’s Party of Canada also wanted to ask for donations earlier this month in an email criticizing the Liberal government for taking too long to limit the number of Canadian airports accepting incoming international flights.

Martin Masse, party communications director, said the message – which was signed by party leader Maxime Bernier – was not “raising funds to end the crisis” but rather “raising funds for incompetence of the government, which we must denounce. . “

The Bloc Québécois did not answer the question of whether the party had sent similar emails to its supporters.