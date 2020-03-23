As Rand Paul tests positive for coronavirus, calls from legislators for remote voting intensify

The calls to allow legislators to vote on legislation remotely became much louder on Sunday, after the senator. Rand Paul, R-Ky., ad he tested positive for coronavirus, and Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, revealed he and other senators recently ate lunch with Paul.

Paul has been quarantined in Kentucky and continues to work, while workers in his Washington, D.C. office have worked remotely for 10 days, Fox News learned. Romney later said his doctor asked him to “quarantine immediately and not vote in the Senate.”

Senator Mike Lee, R-Utah, also revealed that he would self-quarantine late Sunday, although he said he would work as far as possible from a distance.

“The coronavirus has now arrived here in the Senate,” said Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky, on Sunday evening. “There are at least five senators in self-quarantine.”

McConnell said it was scheduled for 6 p.m. AND court vote on a new Coronavirus Stimulation Bill would continue. “We have to signal to the public that we are ready to do this work,” he said. “And the way to do it is to vote yes in five minutes on the closure of the motion.” (The Democrats finally killed the bill by rejecting the procedural vote, angering Republicans who say they are playing politics to secure funding for unrelated measures during a national crisis.)

Fox News told members and staff that Senate Republicans continued to meet, en masse and in person for days as the coronavirus crisis worsened. In addition, some lawmakers on both sides were specifically livid with Paul.

For days, Senate Republicans gathered in large numbers in the Capitol’s Mike Mansfield Room, the Kennedy Caucus Room, and the Central Courtroom of the Hart Senate Office Building. Senate Democrats held most of their meetings by conference call. While other Americans practiced social distancing, Republicans continued to flock to the same rooms daily.

“We need to speak with the attending physician,” said a senior GOP source, referring to Dr. Brian Monahan, the attending physician at the Capitol. “And, Rand Paul.”

Paul became the first member of the Senate known to be infected with a coronavirus, but representatives Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., And Ben McAdams, D-Utah, also tested positive, as did at least two members of Congress.

Senator Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, tweeted after Paul’s announcement a call for “immediate” procedural changes.

“The responsibility of the Senate is to remain operational,” said Schatz. wrote. “You are not protecting an institution by rendering it incapable of functioning. Remote voting must be instituted immediately, so that the federal legislator can do its job, not just today, but for the duration of this crisis.”

He continued: “We may run out of quorum soon if the leader [McConnell] does not realize the urgency of remote voting. The Senate has yet to do its job, but there is simply no reason for us to do it in a bunch of golden coins and infect each other, which jeopardizes our ability to pass legislation. “

Representatives Ted Lieu, D-Calif., And Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., Echoed Schatz’s message.

“I will keep @RandPaul in my thoughts and I look forward to his recovery soon, “Lieu wrote.” Sen Paul says he was not aware of any direct contact with an infected person. With a long incubation, it is impossible to know who may be carrying the virus. This is why Congress must resort to remote voting. “

Stefanik, meanwhile, wrote that “Congress needs remote voting. Period. Full stop. … We have 21st century technology and we need to use it to protect our communities now.”

Added Dan Pfeiffer, former Obama administration senior adviser and podcast host: “The House and the Senate need a remote voting plan as soon as possible.”

Images began to circulate Paul’s Sunday social media lunch with other GOP senators on Friday, including Romney.

A spokesperson for Senator Jerry Moran, R-Kan., Said that Moran briefly saw Paul at the Senate gymnasium on Sunday morning and that he shared this information with GOP colleagues at a political meeting. Moran “followed the CDC’s instructions and kept a safe distance between him and Senator Paul,” said spokesman Tom Brandt.

Senator Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Was photographed eating with Paul last Friday, two days before Paul announced his diagnosis. Rubio “shared the length and nature of his interactions with Senator Paul with the treating physician’s office. It was determined that these were low-risk interactions that do not require self-quarantine,” A Rubio spokesperson told Fox News.

South Dakota senator John Thune, the second Republican senator, told the Senate that lawmakers will consult with the treating physician about all senators who have been in contact with Paul.

Senator Dick Durbin, D-Ill., And Senator Rob Portman, R-Ohio, presented a resolution last Thursday to change house rules to allow remote voting in emergencies. Majority House Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., Also said in a letter to fellow Democrats that he expected the House to “adjust our voting procedures” to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC] recommendations limiting the number of people in a single gathering.

The resolution presented by Portman and Durbin would allow the majority leader in the Senate and the minority leader – currently Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., And Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. – to agree to authorize “secure remote voting” in the event of an emergency. The Senate could then vote every 30 days to continue authorizing remote voting.

“In a national emergency, the Senate must be able to meet and act quickly even if we cannot be together in person,” Portman said in a statement. “While I know there is resistance to changing a tradition in the Senate to allow remote voting in national emergencies, I think this is an important issue and deserves further discussion among our colleagues in the Senate.”

The Senate was in session Sunday seeking a bipartisan response to the pandemic. If approved, the bill would be the third measure approved by Congress in response to the coronavirus this month.

The White House has increasingly emphasized that testing should prioritize the elderly and healthcare workers who have symptoms of the virus. While most cases of COVID-19 have been mild and tens of thousands of people have recovered, the elderly and those with underlying health conditions have been at greater risk for more serious problems, such as than pneumonia.

“We don’t want everyone to go out and take a test because there is no reason,” President Trump told reporters last Friday.

Tyler Olson of Fox News, Ronn Blitzer, Jason Donner, Ben Florance, Chad Pergram, Sally Persons and The Associated Press contributed to this report.