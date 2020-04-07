As Schitt's Creek says goodbye, fans cling to its lightness and `` humanity ''

He has won several Emmy Awards nominations and a next celebrity which includes singer Mariah Carey and NBA star Steph Curry.

Schitt’s Creek wraps up its sixth and final season tonight, and its rare dose of good-humored comedy has many fans turning to the Canadian sitcom for rest during particularly grim times.

“It’s a show that really talks about the power of the community and the power of acceptance,” said the show’s co-creator and star Dan Levy. “I think these are messages that mean more than ever.”

Zia Ahmed, a self-proclaimed Toronto superfan, echoes this sentiment. “You have all these characters immersed in this dire situation in their lives. And now they’re trying to make the most of it and find humor.”

Ahmed, 49, and U.S.-born husband Scott Weidler, 60, say they are trying to do the same, like so many people who are forced to stay inside their homes to prevent the spread of COVID-19. But they have noticed that their attitude towards the show has gone from simple entertainment to the comfort of creatures.

Zia Ahmed, on the left, and Scott Weidler, on the right, are Canadian fans of Schitt’s Creek. (Submitted by Zia Ahmed)

“Before the pandemic, we weren’t so focused on looking at it right away [a new episode] “said Weidler.” But I think for the past few weeks we’ve been saying, “Oh, it’s coming, it’s coming!” “

Meme-worthy characters

The CBC comedy follows the once rich Rose family in a ragged wealth plot. Patriarch Johnny (played by Eugene Levy) was a video store tycoon alongside soap star wife Moira Rose (Catherine O’Hara), before bad managers drain them and force them to move to a small town.

Their adult but emotionally overcrowded children, David and Alexis (Dan Levy and Annie Murphy, respectively), have imposed themselves as they are forced to mingle with ordinary people and get real jobs.

What the Roses lost in fortune, they end up gaining in relationships.

The series, which stars Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara as Formerly Rich Roses, launched in 2015 and gained wider audiences once it was added to Netflix in 2017. (CBC)

The whims of the characters, David’s emotional detachment and germaphobia to Moira’s extravagant outfits and his inexplicable accent, provided countless GIFs and simple lines, some of which landed on t-shirts (“Ew, David ! “) And coffee cups.

In one of the show’s most famous lines, David says (under his bed covers): “I’m trying very hard not to connect with people right now.” But it is clear that the series did the opposite.

The comedy attracted a cult, which began in Canada and gradually migrated south of the border after the series became available on Netflix in 2017. It has become an indispensable distraction in some American households.

“This is a comforting and wonderful show about love and humanity and friendship and community,” said Kate Aurthur, editor in chief of Los Angeles-based Variety. “Something people wanted and really needed after the 2016 election.”

“He moved the bar”

As the series progressed, the writing became more confident and the zinc workers landed more naturally in the following seasons. The New York Times, which called the series “dull and crushed” when he debuted in 2015, began to defend him several years later as “funny and light and curly.”

WATCH | Dan Levy discusses what makes Schitt’s Creek such an open-minded place

Schitt’s Creek co-creator and star Dan Levy explains why his show overturned the convention of making fun of small towns. 0:56

“This is humor at the expense of no one,” said Murphy. “It’s a good story. And I hope it will be a model to further promote this.”

Murphy and other cast members have become familiar faces at awards shows and on the American talk show circuit, appearing on sofas for Ellen, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon, among others. And facing COVID-19, while the studios were forced to close production, the series made a myriad of lists “to watch” in quarantine.

“The whole, the showmanship, the representation of LGBTQ characters, these are revolutionary things. I think that has moved the bar,” said Aurthur, adding that the representation of Moira Rose by O’Hara will remain “l ‘one of the greatest characters in the history of television. “

A documentary called Best wishes, Best regards, which captures the filming of the sixth season, will be broadcast just after the finale to give fans a taste of the cast and their camaraderie on set.

Alexis (Annie Murphy, right) in a scene with Ted Mullens (Dustin Milligan). (CBC)

“I told people we didn’t necessarily say goodbye,” said Dan Levy. “We’re just saying goodbye for now. But the magic of television is that these characters continue to live. All we really do is close a chapter on this story.”

And that means in all respects.

He added: “I think we have saved Moira’s best ‘look’ for last.”

The finale of the series of Schitt’s Creek broadcast on CBC Television and CBC Gem on April 7 from 8:20 p.m. NT.