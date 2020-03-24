As the coronavirus pandemic worsens, Elon Musk keeps his promise of ventilation

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk delivered on its promise to provide fans to help coronavirus pandemic, Governor of California Gavin Newsom said on Monday.

“I told you a few days ago that he would probably have 1,000 fans this week,” Newsom said at a press conference on Monday, adding that the fans had arrived in Los Angeles and that Musk was working with the association. hospital to take out the equipment. “It was a heroic effort.”

After Newsom’s announcement, Musk tweeted about the delivery in more detail, noting that the products came from China but came from FDA-approved companies.

Musk also thanked his Tesla team in China, the Chinese customs and customs officials at Los Angeles International Airport “for acting so quickly.”

Musk, who has received criticism for not taking the pandemic seriously enough, said last week that his companies were working on securing the fans, but added that he thought “they won’t be needed.”

The 48-year-old tech titan also recently said his companies would help manufacture fans “in the event of a shortage”.

On March 18, the World Health Organization said it was in talks with a number of countries, including China, to increase medical supplies, including ventilators, Reuters reported. The newspaper added that General Motors and Ford, two Musk competitors in the auto industry, were in talks with the Trump administration to help it produce medical equipment.

Separately on March 18, President Donald Trump has announced that it will invoke the Defense Production Act one day after being asked to do so.

The Defense Production Act, promulgated in September 1950 in response to the Korean War, ensures that the private sector can speed up the manufacturing and distribution of emergency medical supplies and equipment.

However, at a press conference on March 20, there was some confusion as to whether Trump had officially asked American manufacturers to produce medical equipment, although Trump specifically mentioned General Motors by name.

As of Tuesday morning, more than 387,000 cases of COVID-19 were reported worldwide, including at least 46,450 in the United States.

