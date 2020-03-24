As the coronavirus spreads, aid groups strive to obtain masks and gowns for health workers

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Doctors and nurses get sick. In New York City, Reports indicate that dozens of doctors are sick with coronavirus, including at least one doctor who is intubated and on a respirator.

Helpers desperately need help themselves.

This is why several groups are striving to obtain unused masks, gowns and other personal protective equipment. [PPE] in the hands of the medical community asking people for their unused items.

“I think it is absolutely shocking that we are unable to support our healthcare environment in this remarkably medically advanced nation,” said Danielle Butin, founder and CEO of the Afya Foundation, who has since 2007 distributed medical supplies and humanitarian aid. in 72 countries of the world. Now the focus has been put here at home. “Afya” means “health” in Swahili, and that is what the medical profession needs right now.

“I get emails that divide me in half from nurses and doctors Afya has loved working with for over 10 years, and they say,” What do you have and how can you help us? “Every time one of these emails arrives it is heartbreaking.”

Many people who would not normally think they had the supplies they request do so. Painters, contractors, construction companies, nail salons, body shops and many other professions relied on equipment that could now be used to protect the country’s medical system. For example, the New York Historical Society donated all of its plastic gloves used by artisans to hospitals in New York.

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

On the other side of the country, in Oakland, California, two young entrepreneurs, Liz Klinger and Chloe Alpert, saw the sudden emergency – and launched Mask Match.

“It’s about getting masks [and] surgical masks in people’s wardrobes, their garages, their workshops and putting them directly in the hands of frontline health workers, “Klinger told Fox News. She said she got the idea when her mother, a nurse told him that the hospital was out of masks.

“She was working on the floors and told me that they did not provide her colleagues with a mask while they were taking care of their patients. This worried me, especially because she is over 65 years old , she has pre-existing conditions and where she lives in California, she’s supposed to be quarantined, basically, by order of the state government. “

The pair set up Mask Match in 48 hours to distribute masks and protective gear directly from donors to doctors, nurses and clinics. Their website has an “I need masks” request form for health workers and an “I have masks” request form for donors. The focus has been on small towns and villages that larger readers might overlook.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“There are people in emergency clinics who wear their latest masks, people who staple their N95 masks together so they can be used until the end of the week. And also, in small rural clinics, their office managers simply don’t have the ability to order and order masks for people in their community. “

Anyone who wants to help can go to Afya Foundation. Or, Mask-Match.com, or MasksForDocs.com.

Jennifer News of Fox News contributed to this report.