As the markets falter, can Quebec’s budget compensate for the uncertainty? Yes, said Legault

A day after the crater of the world markets, the Minister of Finance of Quebec will table the annual budget of his government, hoping that the spending plan he finished three weeks ago is still valid in the face of economic insecurity growing.

Eric Girard participated on Monday in the traditional pre-budget show which sees the Minister of Finance buying a new pair of shoes.

Girard opted instead for new blades on an old pair of hockey skates. It symbolized, he said, Quebec’s desire to catch up on the Ontario economy and the environmental focus of Tuesday’s budget (recycling, is that it?)

But while Girard was engaging in brutal symbolism, the Toronto Stock Exchange, as well as markets around the world, suffered one of their most spectacular sales in recent history.

Investors, already worried about the economic effects of the coronavirus epidemic, panicked at the announcement that Saudi Arabia was removing the oil production caps, causing the price of crude to fall by more than 25%.

Girard said the Quebec budget, which will be tabled Tuesday afternoon in the National Assembly, was finalized last month and contains no specific measures to deal with a slowdown triggered by the virus.

Government finances, he said, are already well equipped to deal with an economic emergency.

“Quebec’s economy will be resilient to these challenges,” said Girard.

“The budget is a structural plan to improve the competitiveness of businesses, help the economy reach its full potential, invest in services, health care and education. This is what we are doing.”

Quebec ready to stimulate the economy: Legault

Quebec is expected to post a surplus of between $ 1.5 and $ 2 billion over the next fiscal year. Girard said the additional money could help ease the economic pressures that global uncertainty is putting on the province’s economy.

“If private demand is weak and we have to support it with more public spending, we have the capacity to do so in due time,” said Girard.

Although Girard was otherwise discreet about the content of his budget, Prime Minister François Legault suggested that there would be enough new infrastructure funds to compensate for the slowdown in economic growth.

“In the budget, we have planned significant spending for the operations of larger departments. We have also planned significant spending on infrastructure,” said Legault.

“I think the government must make an effort to stimulate the economy in this time of economic uncertainty.”

Quebec has a stabilization reserve of between $ 13 billion and $ 14 billion in the event of an economic emergency. Legault said he would consider profiting from it if things got worse.

Consider a reserve fund: the Liberals

Liberal finance critic Carlos Leitão called on the government to develop a special contingency fund of $ 1 billion to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Quebec.

“Public health should not be limited by any kind of financial constraint. If public health needs” X “millions of dollars to set up special clinics or special tests, or whatever, they should have all the funds they need, “said Leitão. .

Specialist Glenn Carell, right, works on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday March 9, 2020. Stocks fell sharply on Wall Street on Monday as fears related to coronaviruses and oil prices plummeted sounded the alarm on the market, setting off an alarm the first automatic stop of the trade in more than two decades. (Richard Drew / Associated Press)

“This is not an issue that should be subject to partisan politics.”

Leitão said the billion-dollar contingency fund he was claiming would also help protect the government in the event of a supply shock, such as a collapse in oil prices.

But Girard said it was too late to include a dedicated fund in his budget: “The figures were finalized three weeks ago, so last-minute ideas or interesting suggestions are not applicable at this stage.”