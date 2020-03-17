As trials loom, IOC may adjust Olympic qualifications

On Tuesday, the IOC defined emergency plans to adapt the qualification procedures for around 4,700 places still to be won for the Tokyo Games, a nod to the realities of a sports calendar disrupted by uncertainty with the coronavirus spreading across the world.

The IOC said it was still determined to organize the Olympic Games as planned, starting on July 24. But at the end of the first of a series of meetings to be held this week with athletes and Olympic committees, the IOC conceded that preparation in Tokyo was anything but the status quo.

“Currently … athletes are facing significant challenges in obtaining the final qualification places for the Games,” the IOC said in a statement. “In some countries, athletes even find it difficult to continue their regular training program.”

The Olympic body said that “with more than four months to go before the Games, there is no need to take drastic decisions at this stage; and any speculation at that time would be counterproductive. “

He said he followed the advice of global health experts and that because of insurance policies, the IOC’s decision “will not be determined by financial interests”.

To date, 57% of the athletes have already qualified for the Games, but the IOC will work with individual sports “to make the necessary and practical adaptations to their respective qualifications”.

Among the 43% of places not yet decided – around 4,700 – are registrations for the three leading sports: swimming, athletics and gymnastics. In the United States and many other countries, these places are determined during the Olympic trials in June.

The IOC stated that it was still possible to use existing events, but also described the adaptations that could be made in the event of cancellation or postponement.

The mission, she said, would be to ensure that places are won based on field results from previous events if the trials – for example based on international rankings or historical results.

The IOC did not rule out increasing the quotas for sports and said that these increases would be examined on a case-by-case basis.