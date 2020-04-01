As usage increases during the coronavirus crisis, Zoom’s presence in R&D in China is under study

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Zoom Video Communications, which is experiencing a boom in use as people flock to its service in the middle of the coronavirus epidemic, draws attention to its presence in R&D (Research and Development) in China.

The video conferencing specialist, who went public in April 2019, is headquartered in San Jose, California, but said much of his product development work is done in China. With Zoom in the spotlight, this presence in R&D has also attracted attention.

“Most of Zoom’s engineering team is based in China,” Jacob Helberg, an associate researcher at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, tweeted on Monday. “Conducting sensitive conversations on a platform vulnerable to CCP data collection should give those who wish to protect corporate or government secrets a break.”

CCP is an acronym for the Chinese Communist Party.

Helberg, former global political advisor at Google, is also a Senior Advisor at the Cyber ​​Policy Center at Stanford University.

A Twitter user posted screenshots of the Zoom installation code on Apple’s MacOS, calling it “very shady”, adding that it is installed without “the user giving their final consent” , a similar tactic used by macOS malware.

The New York Times reports that the New York Attorney General, Letitia James, sent a letter to Zoom asking, if any, what privacy protections have been implemented as a result of increased traffic.

In a blog Publish dated March 29, Zoom has sought to address recent user concerns regarding its privacy policies. “We are updating our privacy policy to be more clear, explicit and transparent,” said Aparna Bawa, chief legal officer of Zoom, in the message.

In his IPO prospectus, Zoom explained that most of the company’s product development teams are located in China. “Our product development team is mainly based in China, where staff costs are cheaper than in many other jurisdictions,” said Zoom. “If we were to move our product development team from China to another jurisdiction, we could, among other things, experience higher operating expenses, which would negatively impact our operating margins and adversely affect our activities. “

As of January 31, 2019, Zoom’s R&D centers in China employed more than 500 workers, according to the file. The FT reports that at the time of its initial public offering, the company should warn investors that its ties to China could be considered a security and confidentiality risk.

Zoom, however, also has an R&D presence in the United States, which he describes as a strategic advantage in his IPO prospectus. This, he said, allows the company “to invest more in expanding the capabilities of our products effectively.”

Zoom is headed by Eric Yuan, who founded the company in 2011. Former Vice President of Engineering at Cisco, Yuan imagined the Zoom concept in the 1990s as a student in China, when he feared the 10 o’clock train. travels to see his then girlfriend, now his wife.

The company provides its services through 13 collocated data centers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, India, Japan, the Netherlands and the United States, according to the IPO prospectus.

Zoom has been in the spotlight as the world struggles to contain the coronavirus epidemic and millions of people are now working from home. In addition to using videoconferencing for work, many also tap it to organize virtual meetings for their children and virtual happy hours with friends and family prohibited from gathering in public places.

With the increasing use of videoconferencing services, the risk of hacking has also been highlighted.

Earlier this week, the FBI warned of so-called “Zoom-bombardement” or hacking by videoconference. “The FBI has received several reports of disruption of conferences by pornographic and / or hateful images and threatening words,” the statement said.

The FBI said that last month, for example, a Massachusetts high school reported that while a teacher was teaching an online course using Zoom, one or more unidentified people went into the classroom. “This person shouted blasphemy, then shouted the address of the teacher’s home in the middle of the instruction,” he said.

Another Massachusetts-based school also reported that a Zoom meeting had been viewed by an unidentified individual, according to the FBI. “In this incident, the individual was visible on the video camera and displayed swastika tattoos.”

Earlier this week, a Zoom spokesperson told Fox News that the company had taken meeting security seriously and was “deeply distressed to hear of the incidents involving this type of attack.”

The company added that it encourages users to hold large public group meetings to review their security settings and report incidents to their company. support team so that he can “take appropriate action”.

Zoom shares, which are listed on Nasdaq, have risen more than 124% since its IPO Last year.

