Asymptomatic coronavirus cases seem to be increasing in China, report says

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Just as China is about to lift travel restrictions Wuhan–The city considered as the unique epicenter of the country of coronavirus“Beijing has reported an increase in asymptomatic cases in this country, which raises new concerns about a second wave of infections.

GET THE LATEST UPDATE ON CORONAVIRUS

Reuters announced on Sunday evening that the country’s National Health Commission had identified 78 new cases considered to be asymptomatic. There were 47 the day before.

Chinese leaders have started to loosen tight travel restrictions that have kept many inside. However, the mandatory 14-day quarantines have been tightened for people arriving from abroad.

China has reported 82,641 cases and 3,335 deaths. Beijing has been criticized for allegedly hiding information about the severity of the disease at the very beginning of the virus.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Reuters reported that China allows city residents to leave their homes in premises considered “epidemic-free”. The status of 45 compounds has been revoked since the increase in asymptomatic cases, the report said.

Louis Casiano of Fox News contributed to this report