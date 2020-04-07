Athletes Already Qualified for Tokyo Games Retain Place

About 6,500 athletes who have already secured their place for the Tokyo Games are in 2021 under the redesigned qualification regulations released Tuesday by the International Olympic Committee.

The IOC has released its rewritten roadmap to qualify for the games, which have been postponed due to the coronavirus. They will take place from July 23 to August 8 of next year.

The new deadline for qualifying is June 29, 2021 and entry lists are expected a week later. The individual international sports federations will always be in charge of their qualification procedures.

Many sports allow athletes to qualify by compiling results over a series of events. The IOC urged the federations to find a balance “between the protection of athletes close to qualification on the basis of the previous deadlines of 2020 and the guarantee of the best athletes at the Olympic Games” by taking into account the performances in 2021.

The IOC announcement confirmed last week that the sport had agreed to let the athletes keep the places they had already won. He clarified a number of points, including the need for boxing to relax a rule that sets the maximum age for the sport at 40. It also requires that sports like gymnastics decide whether or not to allow athletes who have been too young to participate in 2020 to try to be eligible for 2021.

The IOC also said that “the health of the athletes is the guiding principle in the scheduling of all the remaining Olympic qualifying events.” He urged sports not to confirm the postponement of the date until the impacts of COVID-19 can be assessed.

In this sense, World Athletics announced the closure of all qualification procedures until November 30. Its new qualification window will run from December 1 to June 29, 2021.