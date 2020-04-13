Athletes serving ban have unexpected luck at Olympics

BRUSSELS, Belgium (AP) – Athletes who complete doping bans within the next year will be eligible to take part in the postponed Tokyo Olympics, an unintended effect of the blindingly faulty coronavirus pandemic.

Turkish runner Gamze Bulut, for example, will now have plenty of time to qualify for matches she would likely have missed if they had gone as planned.

“It doesn’t seem like a fair punishment,” Brendan Boyce, an Irish running walker, told The Associated Press in a telephone interview. “They didn’t really miss the events they were supposed to miss.”

The 2020 Olympics were officially postponed last month for a year, with the opening ceremony now scheduled for July 23, 2021.

Bulut originally won silver in the 1,500 meters at the London 2012 Olympics, but was stripped of his medal due to irregularities in his biological passport, which monitors an athlete’s blood profile. She received a four-year ban that started in 2016 and expires May 29 – which gives her an unexpected full year to qualify for Tokyo.

“I’m doing my best to (attend) the Olympics,” said the 27-year-old runner. “I hope I can join.”

The Athletics Integrity Unit estimates that approximately 40 of the 200 banned athletics athletes who stand to gain from the Olympic delay are international competitors. The IAU maintains a global list of track athletes banned for doping violation.

More than 11,000 athletes are expected to participate in 33 sports in Tokyo, including about 2,000 in athletics.

Boyce, a two-time Olympian who qualified for Tokyo, said restrictions on the number of competitors could make it harder for clean athletes to win spots.

“I wouldn’t be too happy now if I lost an Olympic spot because of an anomaly like what’s going on by the minute,” said Boyce.

The Irishman protested on social media but did not file an official complaint. British distance runner and Tokyo hope Lily Partridge agreed.

“I don’t believe in second chances when it comes to serious doping offenses unless you provide serious assistance to the anti-doping authorities and even then I don’t think you should have the privilege of being able to compete and win money through this sport, ”Partridge told the AP.

However, the president of the World Anti-Doping Agency, Witold Banka, said that the unforeseen health crisis does not mean that the authorities can “choose” when the athletes have finished their ban.

“While an athlete cannot choose when he or she wishes to be ineligible, an (anti-doping organization) also cannot,” said Banka. “This is fully consistent with the principles of natural justice and other areas of the law with respect to sports or even criminal activity. When an offender has completed his sentence, the sentence is considered to have been served. “

Sebastian Coe, the great Olympic who is now president of World Athletics, was less definitive in comments shortly after the postponement of the games.

“This is something that we will have to look at,” said Coe. “I know this is something that the Athletics Integrity Unit, and I’m sure all the other agencies out there in concert with our sports, will have to think about it, and it will be just another problem in an overflowing inbox right now. “

Athletes who have already qualified for Tokyo have the certainty that they will keep their place as qualification decisions are made.

Notable athletes who must withdraw from the doping ban include Polish weightlifter Tomasz Zielinski and Irish boxer Michael O’Reilly. Neither returned messages requesting comments.

Boyce, the walker, said it would be difficult for an Irish athlete to compete after a doping ban.

“Having a doping ban in Ireland is much more than serving a sentence away from your sport,” he said. “It’s really paralyzing for your life because you are basically seen as a criminal. It is a form of fraud. In other countries, you see athletes who are banned from doping training normally and they are just waiting to come back and no one in this country seems to bother too much. ”