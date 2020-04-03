Athletes’ Village for Olympics could house virus patients

TOKYO (AP) – The athletes’ village under construction for the Tokyo Olympics could be used as a temporary hospital for patients with cornoavirus.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has raised the possibility of occupying the massive development of Tokyo Bay, which will house up to 11,000 Olympic and 4,400 Paralympic athletes and staff during the Games.

The complex, which will eventually include 24 buildings, is expected to remain unoccupied, with the Olympics delayed by 16 months.

Koike said the athletes’ village was “one of the options, but the village is not yet finished. We are talking about available places even today or tomorrow and we check one possibility one by one. “

As another alternative, Koike said Friday that the Tokyo city government would buy a hotel to house patients.

Until Thursday, Japan had reported about 3,300 cases of cornoavirus with 74 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health. Tokyo reported 97 new cases on Thursday, authorities seeking more beds in the capital as totals rise.

Coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people and can include fever, cough, and mild pneumonia. The risk of death is greater for the elderly and people with other health problems.

The 5,600 units in the athletes’ village will be renovated after the Olympic Games and sold. Nearly 1,000 are now on sale or have been sold. The occupation was to begin in 2023, and apartment prices range from $ 500,000 to $ 2 million.

The Athletes Village is a joint venture of 10 large companies and the city of Tokyo. The complex will be known as the Harumi Flag and the developers include Mitsui Fudosan Residential Co., Nomura Real Estate Development Co. and Sumitomo Realty & Development Co.

Lead group Harumi Flag said the proposal to use the property for coronavirus beds was speculation and added that the developers had not heard from the city. The group also said that Harumi Flag had not decided on its development plans in light of the 16-month postponement.

One of the biggest challenges for the organizers of the Olympic Games will be to align the village of athletes for next year, as well as around 40 sports venues.

Estimates suggest that the postponement will cost between $ 2 billion and $ 6 billion, with the bulk of the bill going to Japanese taxpayers.

Tokyo organizers are officially spending $ 12.6 billion to host the Olympics, although a government audit says the figure is double that. All but $ 5.6 billion are public funds.

Organizing committee documents show that the Swiss-based International Olympic Committee is contributing $ 1.3 billion. The IOC made $ 5.7 billion in revenue during the last four-year Olympic cycle. Over 90% comes from the sale of broadcasting rights and sponsorships.