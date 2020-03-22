AthletesCAN Says IOC Lacks Empathy As Olympic Debate Heats Up

As debate continues over whether the Tokyo Olympics should go as planned, an internal letter from AthletesCAN – the organization that represents all of Canada’s National Team athletes – questions the level of empathy of the International Olympic Committee, as the world deals with COVID-19. pandemic.

CBC Sports obtained a copy of the internal email sent to all AthletesCAN members on Saturday afternoon.

Despite the growing spread of the new coronavirus – which started in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, and which has killed nearly 13,000 worldwide with more than 300,000 confirmed cases to date – the IOC has repeatedly insisted that the Summer Games open in Tokyo as scheduled on July 24, followed by the Paralympic Games on August 25.



In recent days, the IOC’s insistence has begun to draw heavy fire. What started with a few dissenting voices quickly turned into swell. USA Swimming on Friday called for a 12-month postponement – a move also supported by Swimming Canada.

And on Saturday, USA Track and Field said it also supports a postponement. Shortly thereafter, the Norwegian Olympic Committee echoed these sentiments, saying that the Olympics should wait until the situation of COVID-19 is under control.

In this troubling environment, AthletesCAN – raised its own doubts about the determination of the Olympic organizers and the increasingly muddy qualification schedule.

“While we desperately want to believe that the health and safety of everyone involved in the Games is the top priority of the IOC, the IPC (International Paralympic Committee) and the COT (Tokyo Organizing Committee), communication is lacking sometimes empathy to recognize athletes. ” as humans first and as athletes second, ”wrote AthletesCAN.

The letter continues: “We, like you, do not want the Games to be canceled. However, we want to know that if pressure is felt, no one will be sacrificed and impartial and transparent leadership will prevail. “

With only 57% of the Olympic spots currently decided and qualifying events falling like dominoes as the global pandemic continues to spread, many Canadian athletes remain in limbo.

With their Olympic dreams at stake, the internal letter suggests that the athletes are torn apart. The organization says it understands that “athletes are currently in a very unpredictable and difficult position. Especially since training facilities and training centers across the country have been forced to close.

AthletesCAN writes that athletes must choose between listening to “the public health authorities” and staying indoors, or finding a way to continue their training and “risking this for the sake of qualifying or doing well at the Games”.

“For those who are still working on qualifying for the Games, we understand the additional stress you must be feeling as you look more and more for opportunities to have it canceled or delayed.”

The organization stresses, however, that “as athletes, we are role models for Canadians and young people around the world. Let us act as models of solidarity with our neighbors and health care workers to do everything we can to stop the spread. of the virus. Flattening the curve is a collective exercise – we all have to do our part. “

The IOC tries to relieve the nervousness of the athletes

On Wednesday, the IOC called several times to reassure its partners, including one with more than 200 athlete representatives from around the world.

“It was constructive in a way that everyone realized that we still have more than four months left and we will tackle this action,” said IOC President Thomas Bach.

“We said we would continue to be very realistic in our analysis.” Bach said the IOC would continue to push towards Tokyo while “preserving the health of athletes and helping to contain the virus”.

As Canadian athletes weather these uncertain times, AthletesCAN also echoed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s comments on Friday regarding his “sincere appreciation for our frontline health care workers, especially those who are retiring.”

The letter ends by encouraging Canadian athletes to be both resourceful and creative “by adapting your training and mindset to stay healthy and safe.” And the belief that “the coming weeks will bring great clarity not only to the Games, but also to many aspects of our daily lives”.