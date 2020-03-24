Aussie’s message to the Olympians: don’t be discouraged, adjust

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) – Patty Mills for the Prime Minister. In a statesman-style address, the San Antonio Spurs goalkeeper sent a message to the Olympians and his fellow Australians who are dealing with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

With NBA season suspended and serious travel restrictions at stake, Mills posted a social media video from his home in Texas, “where we have been isolated for almost two weeks,” in response to advice from the Australian Olympic Committee its athletes to prepare for the Tokyo Games postponed to 2021.

Sitting in a comfortable chair, wearing shorts and a sweatshirt with OZ printed on the front, the triple Olympian congratulated the Australian committee for its “proactive approach in dealing with this unprecedented crisis”.

“This message is addressed to everyone in Australia, to my fellow Australian athletes…. and of course, anyone else who would like to listen, “said Mills.” I am absolutely amazed that this crisis has affected the greatest international sporting event in the world. But like everyone else, athlete or not, the health of all of these people remains the top priority. We are all in the same boat. “

Mills was measured in his message, delivered with an Australian-themed backdrop, including his No. 5 Boomers gold jersey draped over the corner of a canvas of the Olympic rings covered with hundreds of signatures. On a small table, there is a boxing kangaroo and a doll draped with native Australian flags.

“For my teammates, do not be discouraged by this adversity. As an Olympic athlete, your goal remains the same: to represent our country in the best possible way and to strive to be the best, ”he said. “Your objective does not change. You just have to regroup, gather and adjust your preparation plans. Stay positive.”

The coronavirus has infected more than 382,000 people and killed more than 16,500 worldwide. It started in China late last year and has been slow to reach Australia, where the death toll rose to eight on Tuesday.

The government closed pubs, clubs, cinemas and restaurants, imposed travel restrictions and virtually closed the borders. Authorities are urging residents to stay at or near their homes and keep 1.5 meters (5 feet) away from others.

“Please stay home and keep your distance,” said Mills. “The better we can control this virus, the better we can take care of each other. And the best American athletes can prepare to represent you once the Tokyo Olympics arrive. “

With his hands clasped, he closed with a message of unity: “Tokyo together.”