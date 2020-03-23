Australian Olympic leaders advise athletes to prepare for 2021

SYDNEY (AP) – The Australian Olympic Committee advises its athletes to prepare for the 2021 Olympics.

Ian Chesterman, Australian team leader for Tokyo, said Monday “It is clear that the games cannot take place in July” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our athletes have been magnificent in their positive attitude towards training and preparation, but the stress and uncertainty has been extremely difficult for them,” said Chesterman in a statement. “They have also borne the burden of concern from their peers around the world. It was a consistent message to me. “

AOC CEO Matt Carroll said Australia has athletes based abroad training in central parts of the country and “with travel and other restrictions it becomes a situation untenable “.

John Coates, the senior Australian Olympic official who also heads the IOC inspection team for Tokyo, isolates himself for 14 days in accordance with government policy after returning from Europe last week.

The Australian committee’s executive committee unanimously agreed on an emergency teleconference on Monday that an Australian team could not be brought together under changing circumstances at home and abroad.

The Canadian Olympic Committee said earlier that it would not send athletes to the Tokyo Games unless they were postponed for one year.

On Sunday, the International Olympic Committee confirmed for the first time that it was considering a postponement, a decision that could take weeks. The Tokyo Games are scheduled to start on July 24.

Until the end of last week, the Australian Commission supported the IOC’s plans to go ahead as planned with the Games, but there has since been considerable reaction from athletes and certain sports and tougher travel restrictions imposed by the federal and state governments of Australia.

“Moving the biggest sporting event in the world, which involves so many sports, athletes, world media, sponsors and the like … is not easy to do,” said Carroll. “Last Thursday, the circumstances were different from those which appeared here today. There have been dramatic changes in our own country and in the world.

The national governing bodies for swimming and athletics supported the AOC decision.

“It has become clear that it is not certain that the games will run according to their current schedule,” said Swimming Australia general manager Leigh Russell. “While it is a devastating prospect that the games will be postponed, it is the right decision because we must focus on our families and our communities during this difficult time.”