Authorities promise new measures to protect residents of long-term care homes and workers of COVID-19

Politicians and public health officials have promised new measures to further protect residents and workers of long-term care homes who will be arriving soon, while facilities that care for some of Canada’s most vulnerable people are at risk. taken with “horrible” epidemics of COVID-19 over the weekend.

“People living in long-term care homes are a particularly vulnerable group of Canadians, and we are working closely with the provinces to put in place measures to further protect the safety of these people,” said the Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland. said at a press conference on Saturday morning.

She was joined by the chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, who had a host of recommendations for long-term care homes, including limiting volunteering to “essential work only”, such as food for residents.

Anyone entering such homes should wear a mask for the duration of their shift or visit, meal times should not involve residents gathering closely and the items used by many people in these facilities should be cleaned and disinfected, she said.

Their remarks came as the Quebec regional health authorities took control of two establishments after a story in the Montreal Gazette. The alleged authorities found two dead residents and many others who were not fed and contaminated with faeces.

WATCH | The nurses say the conditions in Quebec. Long-term care facilities are “inhuman”:

Seniors at CHSLD Herron in Dorval, a long-term care facility treating COVID-19, were found to be malnourished and, in some cases, covered with urine and feces by health workers. 2:05

The CIUSSS Ouest-de-l’Ile-de-Montréal regional health authority has deployed a manager to the Herron private residence to ensure better control of the situation in the establishment.

The Premier of Quebec, François Legault, said there have been 31 recent deaths at the Herron Residence, with five coming after positive tests for COVID-19.

“Our teams are very mobilized to ensure that residents receive appropriate care,” said the health authority. “We are aware that the situation is difficult for the inhabitants and their families. We are doing everything we can to keep the situation under control and to stabilize.”

Meanwhile, a group home for disabled adults just north of Toronto reported that an outbreak prompted most personal support workers to leave work Thursday.

WATCH | Staff in Ont. establishment for disabled adults go out:

A “state of emergency” is declared at Participation House, an establishment for adults with physical and developmental disabilities, after an epidemic of COVID-19. 2h00

“These are incredibly horrible reports that we have all seen, truly heartbreaking situations,” said Freeland.

She and Tam praised British Columbia for preventing long-term care home workers from working in several facilities to prevent the spread of the virus.

“I am truly encouraged to see not only British Columbia, but many other provinces are announcing some of these tougher measures they are putting in place to protect residents of these facilities,” said Tam.

“Now is the time to really step up everything we can do.”

WATCH | Older long-term care homes face a more difficult fight against COVID-19:

Many older long-term care homes are facing a more difficult fight against the spread of COVID-19, largely because of room sharing by residents. 1:41

Shortly before Freeland and Tam spoke, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer expressed sympathy to anyone in a long-term care home who is experiencing a decline in the quality of care they may receive and to loved ones establishments in Quebec and Ontario, where outbreaks, staffing problems and neglected residents have been reported.

“As a person whose parent spent the last years of their life in a long-term care facility, I can absolutely understand where people come from. [and] the real heartache they experience when they see their loved ones in the conditions indicated in the reports, “he said.

The incidents, he said, raised important questions about ensuring that front-line workers have the protective equipment they need and that standards continue to be met across the country.