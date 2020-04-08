Auto insurance industry promises discounts as part of COVID-19 blockages

The Canadian insurance industry promises discounts and relief to customers struggling to keep up with their bills in the context of the COVID-19 crisis.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada, speaking on behalf of insurance companies, says its members offer “substantial consumer relief” which they claim will total $ 600 million in rebates and rebates.

“This is an incredibly difficult and uncertain time for many Canadians, and insurers want to help ease some of the financial burden for the most vulnerable. “Said CEO Don Forgeron.

While IBC’s announcement stops long before a general rate reduction, some insurers have released details of their own programs.

Allstate Canada announces that it will reimburse its auto insurance customers for $ 30 million on their May bills in the form of a “one-time home payment” of approximately 25%.

“We recognize that with fewer people behind the wheel, there are fewer collisions on our roads,” said CEO Ryan Michel. “As a result, we are paying more than $ 30 million to our customers. It’s just the right thing to do.”

The movement comes on the heels of a a similar program unveiled by the American parent of Allstate at the start of the week, a general 15% drop in all auto insurance premiums. Other American insurers, including Geico and Liberty Mutual, have announced similar programs.

Other Canadian programs

Quebec insurer La Capitale announced a similar program on Tuesday, with a discount of around 20%.

“The collective effort of Quebec residents to comply with the COVID-19 containment measures has a tangible impact on the frequency of automobile losses,” said CEO Jean St-Gelais. “This reduction in risk should be reflected in the premium paid by our policyholders.”