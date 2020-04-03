Avast! Patrolling for pandemic porch pirates

Craig Silliphant recently had food stolen on his first step. Read an article about it here.

When Mr. Rogers was a boy, his mother told him that if he had a problem, he should look for people rushing to danger. These people are the helpers. They make the world a better place.

Many good people intensified during the COVID-19 crisis, from health workers to grocery store staff.

However, another group rushes to danger and they are not helpers. They are opportunists.

It’s the snake oil doctors who sell powdered COVID remedies, or the shock doctrine political leaders sliding their dirty agendas in front of the goalkeeper while we’re otherwise busy.

I met the neighborhood version of the opportunist this week. I was visited by the dreaded porch pirate.

“Ahoy! I see it’s a package for you! I think I’m going to loot it for myself!”

Pirates of the porch are those criminals who track your neighborhood while waiting for someone to drop a package on your pole so they can steal it. I bring you a warning like a flag of a skull and crossbones: be vigilant lest they also hack from your veranda.

Diverted hummus

I have tried to support as many local businesses as possible while maintaining social distance. When I wanted homemade hummus, I passed a delivery note to Hanes Hummus, made locally by my friend Yohannes Petros. Like many local businesses affected by COVID-19, he works hard to stay afloat while serving his customers.

I won’t bore you with the story of how bad communication meant I didn’t catch the hummus right away (the irony of my well-known position on the answer to the door is not lost to me). But when I went to look for it a little later, it had long since disappeared, freed from my clutches by this nasty mailbox marauder.

I was angry. And a little hungry too. Hangry.

Craig Silliphant had a package stolen on his first step in broad daylight. (Shuttershock)

I am not naive. I know that the five-finger discount on the front is one thing, but it has never happened to me before and I order things frequently. I can understand that a big shiny box full of electronics or clothes or anything would be a tempting loot for the ignoble buccaneer of the boxes. But it wasn’t exactly a priceless new TV or Faberge egg. It was a few containers of hummus in a giant tiger bag.

What this flying hummus tells me is that criminals stepped up their game because of all the contactless deliveries during this crisis. It’s purely anecdotal, but hey, I never claimed to be some sort of criminologist, just a hangover deprived of his hummus.

The trap is set

I was suddenly paranoid. I wanted to set up an injection operation. I have an empty box for the bait. I made a thermos of coffee, I took out the children’s binoculars and I looked at the curtains like Jimmy Stewart in Rear window.

An older woman dragged a little too slowly for my liking and I shouted, “Hey madam, are you sniffing my hummus? Keep moving!”

It was then that my wife interceded. She didn’t want me to “shout out the window to people”. I tried to tell him that you had to yell at a few people to catch a pirate from the porch. It hasn’t changed his mind.

I thought of all these pirate revenge videos on the YouTube porch. What if I put live cobras in the box? Or if I like banks and I get dye bombs that explode when opened?

Heck, I have a baby here producing dirty diapers at an alarming rate. Imagine when they open this bag while waiting for something great and get a mouthful of layers of explosive poopy instead!

Not surprisingly, my wife was not really supportive of these ideas either. She likes to criticize rather than contribute. To paraphrase Darth Vader, I find his lack of faith disturbing. She doesn’t care about hummus.

Lesson learned

I’m sure right now there’s a hummus thief laughing at me and swallowing. Fortunately, Yohannes understood and brought me a little more. This time I waited for him at the window like an excited puppy.

I learned a lesson; the best way to fight porch pirates and opportunists in these difficult times is for us to work together. Pay attention and don’t give them an opening.

In fact, this applies universally right now, not just in parcel delivery. Rather than being opportunists, we must be the helpers. Even if we have to do it remotely.

Of course, that could mean keeping an eye out for strange strangers on your neighbor’s porch. But it also means watching over this elderly widow who lives on the street, shoveling your neighbor’s walk, donating to the Food Bank, calling a friend to be the voice he needed to hear that day or support businesses local.

And of course, stay at home as much as possible.

Netflix and hummus, baby.

