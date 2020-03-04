B.C.Women staying home for COVID-19 “not an option” without sick leave

British Columbia COVID-19 12th case on TuesdayPrecarious workers in the state are worried that they may be asked to choose to put their health and diet on the table.

“If you don’t go to work, you must be half-dead,” said a Vancouver woman who spoke anonymously with CBC News because she could lose her client.

Women in their forties cannot afford to miss a job as a self-employed contractor.

“I am always one contract away from eviction notices.” Her work includes a daily face-to-face meeting with a company that advises on company policy.

Health officials have warned that people with symptoms of the disease should avoid contact with others and stay home from work.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, a state health officer, states that people and employers can take on more widespread transmission of illnesses, including working, staying at home, working at home, or working substantially. You said you need to start thinking about steps.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and Regional Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will announce the number of coronavirus tests in Vancouver on January 31, 2020. (Bennermus / CBC)

Hundreds of thousands without sick leave

33 cases of COVID-19 identified in Canada have raised concerns about workers without sick leave in a variety of industries, including tourism, eating out, retailing, photography and construction.

Mark Thompson, a professor at the University of British Columbia Sudder Business School, says that hundreds of thousands of workers across the country are classified as precarious workers.

“They don’t have stable employment,” he said. “They may work part-time, they may work on the phone, they don’t have a regular source of income from their work.”

Vancouver women are single mothers with two dependent children to care for, including one who is late in child care and needs additional assistance. More than 60 percent of her income is used to pay rent. She is B.C. Says that advice from health authorities speaks to “people in different classes.”

“I don’t think people really understand the meaning of not being able to miss a job,” she said. “It’s the difference between eating and not having a place to live.”

An empty shelf designated for Lysol wipes was taken on March 2, 2020 at a Vancouver superstore. (Bennermus / CBC)

As a person suffering from degenerative lung disease, she belongs to the category of people at high risk of severe symptoms and death if infected with COVID-19.

“I can’t concentrate on it,” said the woman, fearing she would get sick. “I have to concentrate on putting in the refrigerator.

State law does not require sick leave from employers

Thompson says the virus only emphasizes the difficult choices to make year-round when precarious workers get sick or injured.

“The person who gets paid for the first time after going to work … fortunately to be at home.”

of BC Employment Standards Act Employers do not have to pay on sick days. If they choose, they can provide the sick payment date as a benefit.

According to Thompson, state law sets standards for workers’ payments, compensation, and working conditions, but many employers employ independent contractors to meet these standards.

“All laws protecting and protecting workers in this state assume that they are employees,” said Thompson. “The company calls them independent contractors, which means they are not employees.”

Drivers for companies such as Lyft, Uber and Foodora are hired as independent contractors. (Stefano Lerlandini / Reuters)

A self-employed Vancouver woman realizes that continuing to work despite her illness could put herself and others at risk, but she has two dependent children at home. I have no other solution to have.

“It’s not my intention to make others sick. It’s not what I want to do, but I can’t avoid it.”