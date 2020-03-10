`` Bachelor '' fans tear apart Peter Weber's mother on a crying clip: `` Barb dropped all of America ''

“Bachelor“The fans were on fire Monday night after the revelation of the first part of the series finale, after weeks of speculation, Peter weberthe mother of cried.

The Barbara Weber collapse went viral earlier in the season when a teaser clip showed her crying and telling her son not to let go of one of the contestants. The full clip was finally released on Monday, revealing that it wasn’t Madison Prewett or fan-favorite former “Bachelorette”. Hannah Brown who won Barbara’s heart.

Instead, it was Hannah Ann. Fans went on Twitter to express their disappointment to Barbara, who insisted with Peter that Hannah Ann is the obvious choice and an “angel on Earth”.

“I can’t believe Barb dropped all of America #TheBachelor,” wrote a disappointed fan, as well as a Tyra Banks meme saying, “I was rooted for you, we were all rooted for you! How dare you? “

Another angry fan called Barbara “the real manipulator of the series”.

One person called Barbara’s actions a “guilty trip”.

“I swear to never have this level of inappropriate involvement in my son’s love life,” the fan wrote.

Barbara’s breakup occurred after Madison and Hannah Ann were introduced to Peter’s family. Madison’s home visit involved some friction when Peter’s family members revealed that the two did not have a similar lifestyle.

“Just to be clear: Peter’s family called him a” party animal “and celebrated his sexual promiscuity … and they are really concerned that Madi” could change it “…,” tweeted. a viewer.

“Imagine getting married in a family where your mother-in-law reacts to the very idea of ​​you #TheBachelor,” wrote another viewer next to a photo of Barbara crying.

During Monday’s episode, Babara voiced her concerns directly to Madison.

“I don’t want someone to change him because he is who he is and we love him the way he is,” Barbara told Madison in the episode. “I respect you for your values, and if I didn’t want to go into the fantasy sequel because I was you, I understand that. But to tell someone else, when there are other girls that he has very strong feelings, whether he wants to become physical or emotional, it depends on him. “

Madison responded by telling Barbara that her expectations were “worth as much as hers.”

Finally, Peter’s mom informed him that Madison was “not there” for him before hiring Hannah Ann. The troubled mom told Peter that God had answered her prayer by welcoming Hannah Ann into her life.

“You have a gem waiting for you madly, madly in love with you, and God put it there for you. I think God answered my prayers and put the right person in your way.”

“Madison is an adorable girl, an adorable girl, but Hannah Ann is an angel on Earth, and I want him to make the right choice,” added Barbara.

The second part of the series finale will air on ABC Tuesday at 8 p.m. EAST.