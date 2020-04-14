Bank of Canada Calls on Retailers to Continue Accepting Cash Despite COVID-19 Concerns

The Central Bank of Canada urges retailers to continue to accept cash as a form of payment, even if asked to minimize physical interactions with customers.

The Bank of Canada said Monday it encourages Canadian consumers and businesses to use the payment method they are most comfortable using to pay for essential purchases.

But the bank “also strongly advocates that retailers continue to accept cash to ensure that Canadians have access to the goods and services they need,” the statement said.

“Simply rejecting cash purchases will place an undue burden on those who depend on cash and have limited payment options.”

Retailers have been put in a difficult position by the current pandemic, as strict physical distance rules have caused many of them to temporarily shut down to slow the spread of the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19. And those who were asked to stay open had to implement all kinds of expensive protocols involving cleaning surfaces and spaces and keeping physical distance between people in stores as much as possible.

While there is no specific danger in using cash as opposed to any other kind of physical interaction, health authorities around the world urge people to keep in touch to a minimum. This would include handing over notes and coins from hand to hand.

“The risk can be mitigated”

“We know that [COVID-19] can adhere to surfaces for a few hours to a few days, and that can include hard currency, “said Dr. Isaac Bogoch, physician and infectious disease scientist at the Toronto General Hospital Research Institute.

But he added: “The risk can be mitigated in retail establishments by using a variety of methods, including ensuring access to hand hygiene for all employees.”

The Retail Council of Canada represents 45,000 retailers across the country. Spokesman Karl Littler said his members mostly recognize both sides of the problem and constantly balance the need for safety and hygiene with the need to ensure consumers with no other options are able to buy much needed supplies.

“We prefer the tap for the obvious reasons that it minimizes contact with the surface. But we recognize that not everyone has a tap function,” he said in an interview.

“At the same time, we have a bunch of unbanked people in our society, and people living in the cash economy are often among the most vulnerable.”

Health authorities say there is no specific money-related danger in terms of transmission of the virus responsible for COVID-19, unlike any other surface. The Bank of Canada notes that, unlike the previous generation of Canadian paper banknotes, the current version is made of polymer and therefore can be washed with soap and water, which is the best method to deactivate the virus.

Littler notes that money by nature “goes from one person to another”, and most cash transactions do not involve customers paying for the exact amount they buy, which is another problem.

“If you give money, you get money,” he said. “If you give cash for a payment, unless you have paid the exact amount you receive in cash.”