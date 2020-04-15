Bank of Canada keeps rate at 0.25%, hints it has no plans to cut further

After lowering it three times in just one month, the Bank of Canada held its benchmark interest rate at 0.25% on Wednesday.

The central bank said in a statement that it considered the current level of its rate as its “effective lower bound”. This means that the bank does not intend to bring the rate down to zero or into negative territory, despite the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic which devastated the Canadian economy.

The bank says it expects widespread blockages, layoffs and other drastic measures will have a dramatic impact on the Canadian economy in the coming months. The bank says it believes economic activity between April and June will be 15-30% lower than it was in late 2019.

While the bank reports that it does not see a scenario where it would put its rate in negative territory, the bank says that it is doing many other things beyond interest rate cuts to help support the economy.

Among these are various lending operations to financial institutions and asset purchases on the main financing markets which, according to the bank, already represent $ 200 billion in support.

The bank expanded on Wednesday by announcing that it will start buying more bonds and other debt soon to help keep the economy running.

“The situation calls for special actions by the central bank,” the bank said. “To this end, the bank is continuing its efforts with several important steps.”

No more buying bonds

The Bank of Canada announced last month that it buy for $ 5 billion in federal government debt every week to support the economy. On Wednesday, he said he would continue to do this, but would also buy up to $ 50 billion in provincial debt and up to $ 10 billion in corporate debt to ensure there is enough of what central bankers call “liquidity” – a complicated situation. term which comes down to the simple notion of ensuring that there is sufficient liquidity in the system to allow normal transactions to occur.

By purchasing government bonds and corporate bonds and removing them from their books, the central bank frees up cash that these entities can then use to put to work in the real economy.

“This helps ensure that households and businesses continue to have access to the credit they need to weather this difficult time, and that lower interest rates reach the ultimate borrowers,” the bank said.

TD Bank strategist Andrew Kelvin believes the decision to expand liquidity assistance to the provinces and corporations is an important development.

“I don’t think there has been a problem in the provincial market or in the corporate bond market, but the Bank of Canada has just seen an opportunity to stimulate further,” he said. “It’s just another way for them to inject stimulus into the market.”

Central banks cut rates when they want to encourage borrowing to stimulate the economy. They raise them when they want to slow inflation. The Bank of Canada’s interest rate infiltrates the economy by influencing rates on things like mortgages and bank savings accounts.

The bank noting that its rate is as low as possible may be a direct message to consumers, says James Laird, co-founder of Ratehub.ca and president of CanWise Financial’s mortgage brokerage.

“Consumers should not expect their rates to drop as the bank has reiterated that they are at their lower limit. The bank’s position is to leave the rate unchanged until the economic situation improves. stabilizes. “

TD Bank economist Brian DePratto agrees that the bank says it cannot plausibly lower its interest rate any more than it has already done. But that doesn’t mean it’s going to stay away from doing nothing while the economy goes by the biggest downturn in decades.

“Further rate cuts could be ruled out, but the bank is clearly ready to grow [bond] purchases as needed, “he said.