Bank of Canada makes further emergency interest rate cut

The Bank of Canada made a second unforeseen cut in its key rate, bringing it down to 0.25% in the context of the COVID-19 crisis.

The central bank made the announcement in a press release Friday morning.

The overnight rate is what the bank charges for short-term loans between retail banks, but it affects the rates that Canadian consumers get from their banks on things like savings accounts and variable rate loans.

Normally, the bank meets every six weeks to set its rate and rarely makes rate adjustments outside of this period. But the COVID-19 crisis threw that calendar out the window, and the bank has now made two unexpected cuts to its benchmark rate – half a percentage point two weeks agoand another half point today.

“The contraction caused by a pandemic has prompted Canada to take decisive fiscal policy action to support individuals and businesses and minimize any permanent damage to the structure of the economy,” said the bank.

Before Friday’s decline, Canada had the highest central bank rate in the developed world, at 0.75%.

The bank is cutting rates to make loans cheaper, to encourage people to spend, borrow and invest to help the economy.

“The intention of our decision today is to support the financial system in its central role in providing credit to the economy and to lay the foundations for the economy to return to normal,” said the bank.

Bank also buys debts

The rate change is not the only tool the central bank uses to help the economy.

The bank also announced the creation of two new programs which it hopes will help ensure that the monetary system is in place so that any worthy consumer or business who needs cash can access it.

The first program is called the commercial paper purchase program, and it will essentially see the central bank contract a type of debt known as “commercial paper” from businesses to meet their short-term financing needs. .

The second program will consist of buying debt from the Canadian government in the form of bonds, for $ 5 billion a week.

The purpose of both programs is to ensure that the economy has enough of what the bank calls “liquidity” – by ensuring that there is enough liquidity available in the system to ensure that any borrower creditworthy has access to cash and ensuring that banks have enough on hand to lend it to anyone who needs it.

“It is not about creating money in the sense of your manual,” said Governor Stephen Poloz at a press conference following the bank’s decision.

“You create liquidity because people need it to feel secure or confident that everything will be fine.”

“The economy will need this type of support in order to ensure a rapid recovery in activity, so we think it is important to put it in place now,” said Poloz.