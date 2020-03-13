Bank of Canada surprises with further interest rate cuts to counter COVID-19

The Bank of Canada lowered rates unexpectedly, reducing the central bank’s benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 0.75%.

The central bank already lowered its rate to 1.25% at a meeting scheduled for March 4 to help counter the impact of the coronavirus. Friday’s decision goes even further.

“This unanticipated rate decision is a proactive measure taken in light of the negative shocks to the Canadian economy resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent sharp drop in oil prices,” said the bank.

Under normal circumstances, the bank meets every six weeks to fix its interest rate and only intervenes outside these periods when the situation requires it.

Friday’s decision shows how seriously Canadian policy makers are taking the coronavirus situation.

“As we have seen from the rapid movements, you know, we could see another drop in rates from the bank,” said Doug Porter, chief economist at Bank of Montreal.

The bank’s next decision on expected rates is set for April 15, when the central bank announced that it “will provide a comprehensive update of its outlook for the Canadian and world economies”.

Porter believes the bank will indeed shrink again, but probably not before this scheduled meeting. “At this point, we expect another cut of 50 basis points … which will bring them down to 0.25, which is as low as we got during the financial crisis.”

The bank rate affects the rates that Canadian savers and borrowers get for things like savings accounts and mortgages.

All other things being equal, the bank raises its rate when it wants to cool an overheated economy with high inflation. He cuts when he wants to encourage people to borrow, spend and invest.

The global coronavirus pandemic worries a lot about what will happen to Canada’s economy as workers are quarantined and trade routes are cut off.

Royal Bank of Canada said Friday Canada is expected to go into recession later this year.