Banning birth partners amidst “possibly necessary” coronavirus in hard-hit hospitals, says Dr. Manny Alvarez

While several hospitals are changing to ban spouses and birth partners from labor and delivery rooms due to new coronavirus epidemic, an online petition to “protect the right of all working people to receive support during the COVID-19 crisis” has gone viral.

The petition, which targets Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York, where NewYork-Presbyterian has already decided to ban “Visitors, including birth partners and support people, to our obstetrics patients” received more than 120,000 signatures on Monday.

“We understand that this will be difficult for our patients and their loved ones, but we believe it is a necessary step to promote patient safety,” the hospital said in a statement on Twitter.

The Mount Sinai health system has also announced similar measures, but allows a healthy partner to accompany pregnant women in maternity and maternity hospitals, according to guidelines posted on Twitter.

Fox News contributor Dr. Manny Alvarez and chair of the obstetrics / gynecology department at Hackensack University Medical Center, said the measures may seem “a little drastic” but “may be necessary”, especially in areas where there are a large number of cases of coronavirus.

New York has seen more than 20,000 cases of COVID-19, with as many as 78,000 residents already tested for the virus.

Alvarez said the measures are aimed at protecting both the mother and the newborn from any potential infection, especially since pregnant women are already susceptible to infections.

“For most pregnant women, not all viral infections are sometimes tolerated as well,” he said. “I mean, we see that with regular flu and other viral infections. And the reason why pregnant women fall into the high-risk category is that their immune system, naturally due to pregnancy, is weakened. “

Alvarez said pregnant women also experience physiological changes in their breasts and lung capacity as the fetus grows, which puts them at higher risk for serious infections like pneumonia. He recommends that pregnant women practice social distancing and practice safe hygiene such as hand washing, frequent showering and ensuring that their environment is free from contaminated surfaces.

Alvarez also encouraged pregnant women to maintain a balanced and nutritious diet including vitamin D.

“We want mothers to be healthy and free of coronavirus during childbirth so that there is no transmission [to the baby] after delivery, “he said.

He also stated that it was important to be in constant contact with health care providers regarding delivery plans as situations vary from hospital to hospital.

“Just have an idea of ​​how things are going in your delivery room so that you have a better experience, especially those who have scheduled a Cesarean section repeat and those who are induced for a medical indication”, did he declare.

Alvarez also said that it was a good idea to have telecommunication tools in place for loved ones to share in the moment, and to be ready for several weeks without contact with outside visitors once back in the House.

“When a baby is in the mother’s womb, it has incredible protection,” he said. “Once this baby is out, this newborn baby now faces the world alone and has to adapt to this world. This includes all the viruses and bacteria that we normally have in our environment. This is the time when people have to be more careful and keep this baby at home with the immediate family, mother, father, partner and try to maintain this social distance not only for them now, but for this little baby . “