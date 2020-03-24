Barr says GM will prosecute coronavirus pricing and hoarders

the Trump administration Monday promised to go after gougers award and those who amass crucial medical supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic that has seen empty store shelves and the cost of basic necessities is skyrocketing in some regions.

AT White House Press briefing Trump said he signed an executive order earlier today that would ban the accumulation of supplies such as hand sanitizer, masks and personal protective equipment to take advantage of the virus.

In order to fight coronavirus scams, federal prosecutors recently closed a website that sold a fake coronavirus vaccine, he said.

“Quite simply, we will not allow anyone to exploit the suffering of American citizens for their own benefit,” said Trump.

The order gives Secretary of Health and Social Services (HHS) Alex Azar the power to designate certain supplies as scarce or as threatened by people accumulating excessive amounts. Those with supplies or price increases could be subject to criminal prosecution.

Attorney General William Barr say it Department of Justice has seen evidence of price increases and hoarding in recent weeks.

“Once specific materials are so designated, people are prohibited from accumulating these items beyond reasonable personal or commercial needs or for the purpose of selling them above prevailing market prices,” said Barr.

No material has yet been designated as scarce, Barr said. He added that the order does not apply to consumers or businesses that store supplies for their own operations.

“We are talking about people who hoard these goods and materials on an industrial scale in order to manipulate the market and ultimately generate windfall profits,” he said. “If you have a lot of toilet paper in your house, this is not something you should worry about. But, if you are sitting in a warehouse with masks, surgical masks, you will hear a blow to your door.”