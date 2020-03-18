Basketball player Kayla Alexander and other Canadian athletes rush home

A week of whirlwind for Kayla Alexander landed safely at home in Milton, Ontario on Saturday evening.

About a month ago, the Canadian striker joined the Polish professional basketball team Arka Gdynia as a mid-season addition in hopes of helping out before the playoffs.

But like almost every other sports league in the world, Basket Liga Kobiet – the league that houses Arka Gdynia – has closed its season amid the global coronavirus epidemic.

Alexander, 29, says she is currently isolating herself at home as a precaution. She has no symptoms, but she only leaves the house to do her shopping. She also tries to stay away from her parents, who are older and more exposed to the virus.

“For selfish reasons, I was looking forward to playing again because I was just coming back from an injury and I had just returned with the national team, so I was looking forward to playing and then when it happened, I was really upset, disappointed. ” Said Alexander.

“But in the grand scheme of life, basketball has taught me to cope with adversity and to adapt when things don’t go the way you want.”

Beats similar to those of the North American leagues

The Polish league presented motions similar to those of its North American counterparts before finally deciding on the cancellation.

First, they planned to postpone a few games. Then a match had to be canceled.

“And then they canceled the whole season – like the playoffs, everything. So it was a very quick turnaround,” said Alexander.

The decision came a day after the Polish president’s ban on mass events last Tuesday. The league named Arka Gdynia of Alexander champion after mathematically winning the title of the regular season.

Poland reported 238 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday evening.

Alexander originally planned to spend a few days with his new teammates after the season ended. Then news came that Poland would close its borders to foreigners on Sunday.

Under normal circumstances, the team would arrange a flight for the players to return home. But with a strong departure request, players were asked to book their own flights and offered a refund.

Alexander was at home on Saturday evening.

Stuck in Siberia

However, not all members of the Canadian national team were as fortunate as Alexander.

As the Russian women’s basketball league closed in the midst of the massive COVID-19 pandemic, Ruth Hamblin’s team still scheduled mandatory training since Tuesday. Leaving meant breaking his contract and losing all the wages he was owed.

“The hardest part to get through is just the way my club treats me right now,” she said in a shaky voice. “There is no empathy. There is no understanding of what is going on. And I am not even asking to be paid. I just want to leave and get money for the days when I worked and took a return flight and they treated me absolutely like [expletive].

Ruth Hamblin of Canada has learned that if she leaves her Russian league team, she will lose her contract. (Jason Franson / Canadian Press)

“It’s really difficult. Especially being away from your family and having this global epidemic is unprecedented. Besides, being in an environment that doesn’t respect how you feel and what you need emotionally is really difficult . “

Hamblin, Jamie Scott and Miah-Marie Langlois are all starters for Dynamo Novosibirsk and members of Canada’s National Women’s Team. Langlois settled his contract for another reason and was due to return home on Wednesday. Scott, said Hamblin, planned to stick to Siberia.

“Control the controllable”

Alexander said she had been in contact with Hamblin.

“I know her situation was a little crazy over there and she’s just trying to figure out what to do. I don’t want to get too involved, but I’ve been in touch with her and I just hope she out of Russia in one piece and back home. “

Alexander also said that she received numerous emails from Canada Basketball and the WNBA, each verifying where she was in the world and confirming that she was in good health.

The WNBA also offered to help bring her home. But safe at home already, Alexander focuses on “controlling the controllable” and maintaining his responsibilities as a Canadian in times of crisis.

“We are so crazy that we live in a surreal era, but I feel like if we do what we are supposed to do to take care of each other, self-quarantine and practice good hygiene and a social distancing, it will be a memory distance, hopefully. “