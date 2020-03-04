BC judge clears driver saying he is speeding up to escape the semi-trailer

In BC, a driver who received a speeding ticket on the Malahat Highway near Langford was authorized after claiming that he had to speed up to escape a semi-trailer coming down the hill behind him.

Gabriel Milne was on B.C. on March 26, 2019 by an RCMP officer on patrol. I caught my car breaking in the overtaking lane on the Malachat Highway just outside Langford, so I stopped.

Milne was charged with speeding under the Automobile Law, but B.C. District court. He argued that he needed to speed up to keep himself safe, using the defenses of need.

Judge Hunter Gordon stood with Milne in a decision last week and changed his mind after the first “gut reaction” told him to dismiss the dispute.

“[Milne] Based on rational grounds, he faced an imminent danger and honestly believed that no reasonable legal alternatives remained, “wrote Gordon.

Downhill stretch notorious for speeding

Milne was getting off a part of Malahat, well-known to police as a speeding hotspot, when the car stopped. The stretch runs downhill through Goldstream State Park, between Shaunigan Lake Road and Westshore Parkway.

The speed limit is 80 km / h.

Southbound drivers often speed up this area, as two lanes are the last opportunity to overtake a slow driver before joining one due to the hill.

On the day he received his ticket, Milne got off the far right lane behind the sightseeing bus. After the merge, she didn’t want to get stuck behind the bus, so Milne pulled out to pass when the bus slowed down.

As he did, according to the ruling, a large semi-trailer did the same thing-finally just behind him.

Milne said he was worried that he was in the rear, so he speeded up past the speed limit. He testified that he knew he was too fast, but returned to the right lane and slowed down past the tourist bus.

A patrolling RCMP officer with radar at the bottom of the hill measured speed at 105 km / h and then pulled Milne.

Justice has changed his mind

The judge stated that his first reaction to hearing Milne’s argument was that defense of need would not work in the case of speeding.

Gordon said that excuses were common in traffic courts. The victory he added sets a precedent and added that “more drivers can open” flood gates “to challenge tickets.”

The judge has investigated previous cases of the matter and found that, in some circumstances, he could be exempt from violating the law.

The previous case Gordon mentioned gave a measure of defense of the need to work. There must have been a danger to avoid or an “imminent danger”. Also, the defendant has no other reasonable and legal alternative.

The amount of harm avoided must also be greater than the negative consequences of breaking the law.

In the case of Milne, Gordon believed that when the driver saw the semi-trailer falling behind him, he really thought he was in immediate danger. The judge also believed that Milne was fast enough to bypass the sightseeing bus, and slowed as soon as he returned to the right lane.

Ultimately, the judge determined that the damage from the speeding was less than the damage from the collision.