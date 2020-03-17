Be prepared to see COVID-19 cases increase. This does not mean that social distance has failed

To get a glimpse of the coronavirus in Canada, it is necessary to look at this epidemic through a rear view mirror.

The COVID-19 cases that appear today are a snapshot of infections that occurred about two weeks ago.

It takes about five days for symptoms to appear and another six or seven days for people to get sick enough to see a doctor.

The cases counted now were therefore infected during the first days of March.

And since it takes an infected person about 16 days to become seriously ill, experts predict that Canadians can expect serious cases to end up in Canada’s intensive care units over the next few days.

“Over the next two weeks, even if we put these controls in place, we will see an increase in the number of confirmed cases and probably an increase in the number of serious cases,” said Dr. David Buckeridge, professor of epidemiology. , biostatistics and public health at McGill University.

The pain of social estrangement will seem futile in the first few weeks, he said.

“It is a difficult place to live. We will feel the pain and we will not see the benefits in terms of the number of cases.”

“We are going to have this counterintuitive situation over the next few weeks where we will see confirmed cases and possibly more deaths even if we put these measures in place.”

“But make no mistake, if we don’t do that, we’re going to have a much bigger increase in two to three weeks. Instead of trying to bend the curve, it will grow exponentially.”

How many cases go undetected?

The big question right now is the number of cases that are spreading undetected in the community.

“There is probably a pool of really infected people we don’t know who is behind the epidemic,” said Buckeridge.

This is why Toronto epidemiologist Dr. David Fisman has called on Canadian politicians to implement social distancing policies much more quickly.

Fisman fears that the window to flatten the curve of this epidemic has been squandered.

“Our time to slow it down with social distancing has probably passed,” he said via Twitter. “It’s pretty tragic.”

“We have seen it many times, and we know how it goes.”

Four residents of Lynn Valley Care Center in North Vancouver died from COVID-19. (Jonathan Hayward / The Canadian Press)

The drastic measures of social distancing implemented in recent days are aimed at preventing a catastrophic surge in the health system – a situation that is already taking place in Italy, Spain and France, countries which have similar health systems in Canada.

Critical care physician Dr. Michael Warner drew the disturbing picture on Twitter using simple calculations. If 30% of the 14.5 million people in Ontario are infected, about 5% will need intensive care. This represents approximately 217,000 patients. Warner noted that there are only about 400 ICU physicians in Ontario who normally care for 12 to 16 patients per day.

“#SocialDistancing is difficult, but math makes it mandatory,” he tweeted Sunday.

Simple #: 14.5 million people in Ontario. 30% can contract #COVID ー 19. ~ 5% will require intensive care = 217,500 patients. There are approximately 400 intensive care physicians in Ontario who normally care for 12 to 16 patients / MD / day. #SocialDistancing is difficult but the calculation makes it compulsoryhttps://t.co/EITIw7pitO & mdash;@drmwarner

It is estimated that each infected person transmits the virus to two people. The less social contact we have, the less likely the virus is to spread from person to person.

At Memorial University of St. John’s, mathematician Anne Hurford created an interactive graph demonstrate the effects of social distancing.

On its graph, O represents the status quo, without social distancing. At the other end of the scale 1 represents complete isolation. The cursor shows the effect on the epidemic curve at various degrees of social distancing.

“I think it gives you an idea of ​​the difference you can make through social isolation,” said Hurford.

Dr. Ross Upshur, professor of clinical public health at the University of Toronto, receives calls from almost everyone he knows asking for information about this unprecedented situation and how long it has lasted.

“It takes a lot from us,” he said. “It is a very significant threat.”

“We all know someone who could be very badly affected.”

How long? No “happy answer”

“An epidemic is not over until you have two incubation periods with no new incidents,” said Upshur. Each incubation period is 14 days.

“So the big question is, how long have you been following serious social distancing measures?”

How long? This is an uncomfortable question for anyone watching this virus ravaging the world.

“I don’t have a happy answer to this one,” said Buckeridge. “My hunch is that we’re going to be at this for a number of weeks, if not a few months before we really get a handle on things.”

“But I think within two to three weeks we should expect to see a different shape curve than we would otherwise have.”

Buckeridge suggests that Canadians are looking at the increasingly bleak situation in other countries.

“This is news that will become much more terrible from Europe and the United States, which will hopefully allow us to strengthen our determination.”